Shilo Sanders Turns Head Of Cleveland Browns GM Before Preseason Games

Shilo Sanders Turns Head Of Tampa Bay Buccaneers GM Before Preseason Games

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie safety Shilo Sanders isn't a lock for the 53-man roster but Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht has some eye-catching comments about Sanders, the undrafted free agent and middle son of Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Shilo Sanders (21) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Shilo Sanders (21) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie safety Shilo Sanders isn't a lock for the 53-man roster but he is a fan-favorite... and a general manager favorite too.

Tampa Bay GM Addresses Shilo Sanders

Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht recognized Sanders, the undrafted free agent and middle son of Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders.

Jun 10, 2025; Tampa Bay, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) participates in mini camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

“He does do all the right things,” Licht said on The Pat And Aaron Show. “He’s just been an awesome kid around the facility. First one in. Very, very respectful of everybody, not just his coaches but, you know, people working in all aspects of the organization. Great kid. Rooting for him."

“He’s got a way about him with the camera. I think he’s going to be making a lot money at some point, whenever football is over for him, doing his deal on YouTube,” Licht continued.

Sanders has a way about him with the fans too, which he exemplified at Bucs Training Camp. Videos surfaced of Sanders taking the extra time to hang out with fans, pose for photos, sign autographs after practice. This is nothing new for Colorado Buffaloes fans who witnessed him do the same thing in Boulder.

It's clear that Shilo's personality is shining in Tampa Bay. But will he make the 53-man roster?

Jul 31, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles talks to media after training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Tampa Bay Roster Cuts Loom

The deadline for NFL teams to reduce their rosters to 53 players is 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 27.

Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles addressed Shilo's performance and chances of making the active roster in the beginning of August.

"He's coming along," Bowles told reporters. "He's getting the scheme down, he's made plays like everybody else back there. There's a few tests that come up during the preseason, Tuesday night was one. The other three preseason games and practices will be the others. He's got a good chance to make it."

Bowles support of Shilo is notable. The former Colorado stand out is currently in a position battle with other safeties like Kaevon Merriweather, Rashad Wisdom and J.J. Roberts. Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tykee Smith are the projected starting safeties. On Tampa Bay's first depth chart of the year, Shilo was listed as fourth-string.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) warms up before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) warms up before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Winfield Jr. gave his first impression of Shilo.

"He plays hard. He works hard. He really wants to learn and he just wants to improve his game so that's something that you admire from somebody coming in who wants to learn and actually play this game,” Winfield Jr. said.

Jul 31, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Bucs Preseason Games Allow Big Opportunity For Shilo Sanders

NFL preseason games will be massive for Shilo to rise up the depth chart is "real" live game action. He could look to shine on special teams role and show off his versatility.

Sanders' first preseason test will come at home against the Tennessee Titans and No. 1 overall draft pick Cam Ward on Saturday, Aug. 9. After that, Tampa Bay will visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 16 before hosting the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 23.

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

