Shilo Sanders Turns Head Of Cleveland Browns GM Before Preseason Games
Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie safety Shilo Sanders isn't a lock for the 53-man roster but he is a fan-favorite... and a general manager favorite too.
Tampa Bay GM Addresses Shilo Sanders
Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht recognized Sanders, the undrafted free agent and middle son of Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders.
“He does do all the right things,” Licht said on The Pat And Aaron Show. “He’s just been an awesome kid around the facility. First one in. Very, very respectful of everybody, not just his coaches but, you know, people working in all aspects of the organization. Great kid. Rooting for him."
“He’s got a way about him with the camera. I think he’s going to be making a lot money at some point, whenever football is over for him, doing his deal on YouTube,” Licht continued.
Sanders has a way about him with the fans too, which he exemplified at Bucs Training Camp. Videos surfaced of Sanders taking the extra time to hang out with fans, pose for photos, sign autographs after practice. This is nothing new for Colorado Buffaloes fans who witnessed him do the same thing in Boulder.
It's clear that Shilo's personality is shining in Tampa Bay. But will he make the 53-man roster?
Tampa Bay Roster Cuts Loom
The deadline for NFL teams to reduce their rosters to 53 players is 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 27.
Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles addressed Shilo's performance and chances of making the active roster in the beginning of August.
"He's coming along," Bowles told reporters. "He's getting the scheme down, he's made plays like everybody else back there. There's a few tests that come up during the preseason, Tuesday night was one. The other three preseason games and practices will be the others. He's got a good chance to make it."
Bowles support of Shilo is notable. The former Colorado stand out is currently in a position battle with other safeties like Kaevon Merriweather, Rashad Wisdom and J.J. Roberts. Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tykee Smith are the projected starting safeties. On Tampa Bay's first depth chart of the year, Shilo was listed as fourth-string.
Winfield Jr. gave his first impression of Shilo.
"He plays hard. He works hard. He really wants to learn and he just wants to improve his game so that's something that you admire from somebody coming in who wants to learn and actually play this game,” Winfield Jr. said.
Bucs Preseason Games Allow Big Opportunity For Shilo Sanders
NFL preseason games will be massive for Shilo to rise up the depth chart is "real" live game action. He could look to shine on special teams role and show off his versatility.
Sanders' first preseason test will come at home against the Tennessee Titans and No. 1 overall draft pick Cam Ward on Saturday, Aug. 9. After that, Tampa Bay will visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 16 before hosting the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 23.