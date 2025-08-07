Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence Doesn’t Hold Back On Travis Hunter Opinion
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter is one of the most anticipated players to watch in 2025, due to his dual-threat abilities. The former Colorado Buffaloes star has been practicing both offense and defense and trending towards being able to play both positions in the regular season.
Hunter was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Jaguars traded up for the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, with the understanding that his goal is to play both offense and defense. Since joining the Jaguars, Hunter has gained the support and confidence of his teammates.
Trevor Lawrence On Which Position Hunter Should Play
The Jaguars are led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lawrence has been one of Hunter’s biggest advocates, saying that the rookie has what it takes to play both positions in the NFL.
Lawrence made an appearance on NFL Network’s "Training Camp LIVE," where he explained which position he would prefer Hunter to play with the most.
“Obviously, he’s playing a little bit of both ways, and he's so talented, man, it’s hard to keep him off the field. Selfishly, yeah, I definitely want him on offense more,” Lawrence said. “It’s almost like, do you wanna come catch touchdowns or do you wanna maybe break up a pass or two a game, that’s a decision you gotta make.”
As the quarterback, Lawrence would want Hunter to play more on the offensive side of the ball, as it is another target for him to pass to. Hunter is a natural athlete who will help open up the Jaguars' offense. While Lawrence joked while discussing Hunter’s position, he took the time to praise the rookie.
“He’ll make plays no matter where he’s at, honestly. Of course, as a quarterback, I hope he plays more offense, but, you know, wherever he needs to play to make our team better, cause he will make us better, is what’s going to happen,” Lawrence said.
Since minicamp, Lawrence and Hunter have been building chemistry, whether it be during practice or on their own time. Hunter has been practicing both positions throughout training camp, and the team does intend to let him play both sides of the field.
First Unofficial Depth Chart
The Jacksonville Jaguars released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of the preseason. Hunter was listed as a first-team wide receiver to be paired up with wide receivers Brian Thomas Jr. and Dyami Brown.
"If you're saying you're gonna play 65 to 70 snaps on offense, let's call it, right? And if he's playing 80 percent of those snaps or so, and then defensively, and you look at trying to be able to match that number as much as possible," Jaguars coach Liam Coen said on an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show.
Defensively, Hunter was listed on the second team, with cornerback Tyson Campbell as the starter. If the unofficial depth chart and Coen’s statements do indicate Hunter’s future, he will be seeing the offensive side of the field quite often.
That does not mean he will not play defense, too, and things could change throughout the season depending on how the team is doing. Hunter playing both positions could be a big help to the team if another player faces an injury.
How Hunter Can Open Up The Offense
With Hunter being paired with Thomas and Brown, the Jaguars' offense has a high ceiling. Thomas developed well throughout his rookie season, and with Hunter there too, opposing defenses will have a hard time against the Jaguars’ talent.
With the Buffaloes, Hunter led the team with 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. He did so while playing on defense and still won the Heisman Trophy.
While Lawrence only played in 10 games, he passed for just 2,045 yards, 11 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Jacksonville needs to take a step forward this season, and with Hunter on the team, the Jaguars could compete in the AFC South.
Lawrence has repeatedly shown his support for Hunter, and Colorado fans could end up seeing the rookie play offense quite often throughout the season. The Jaguars' season opener is on Sept. 7 against the Carolina Panthers.