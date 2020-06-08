BuffsCountry
Stories from around Sports Illustrated: A tumultuous week

Chase Howell

It has been a whirlwind of a week for a lot of people. It has been a week where it's impossible to stick to sports even if us sports writers wanted to. 

Usually, when politics start to intersect with sports, that's when some of the best sports journalism appears. 

And it has been no different this week. 

National

Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde always bring the best perspectives when it comes to the world of college sports. Although they did not write on race relations, Dellenger wrote on athletes becoming more empowered. 

Local

Ex-Indiana football player Chris Beaty died tragically last Sunday. There are still many questions that remain but Tom Brew puts it into context beautifully. 

Jake Kocorowski wrote a very intriguing story about Wisconsin's wide receiver coach Alvis Whitted who recently coached the wide receivers at Colorado State. 

Dabo Swinney has been one of the most tone-deaf people over the last week and Zach Lentz wrote about the message he has been trying to spread 'football matters'. 

Florida State has been an absolute mess over the last week with Mike Norvell lying to the media and ultimately losing some of the trust he's built with the players over the last few months. They put that into context as well as discuss what Leonard Hamilton has been saying amid everything going on. 

There are many many more and if you follow a professional sports team, that network has been growing significantly and I encourage you to find your team's site. 

CU Buffs track athlete Eriana Henderson believes the protest had "poor execution"

As the Colorado Buffaloes and the Boulder community marched through Boulder on Friday, there were some critics that believed it missed the mark on the message including at least one of the CU athletes.

Chase Howell

Future Buff Hailey Schalk learned a lot from playing with the pros

Incoming freshman Hailey Schalk teed it up with some of the top women's golfers in the world this past week at the Colorado Women's Open, although it didn't go her way, she knows exactly what she needs to work on.

Chase Howell

Podcast: It's Time to Talk

The CU Buffs Country podcast returns but the triangle offense is missing its point guard. Vinay Simlot and Chase Howell talk about the precarious world of sports this past week.

Chase Howell

Theo3980

Tale of the Tape: Clay Millen

BuffsCountry evaluates the highlight film of 2021 quarterback Clay Millen. Millen is considering Colorado, Indiana, Arizona and LSU.

Chase Howell

Spencer Dinwiddie discusses the athlete's role in social justice

Spencer Dinwiddie went on Joy Taylor's podcast and discussed the current state of affairs in the United States and how athletes can help bring about change.

Chase Howell

Al Ashford raves about virtual visit with CU Buffs

In-state three-star cornerback Al Ashford has been building a relationship with the CU staff over the last few weeks and recently took a virtual visit.

Chase Howell

Actions Louder than Words: CU Buffs take to the streets in protest for racial justice

The Colorado Buffaloes football team organized a march that had hundreds of people in the Boulder streets protesting for police reform and ending racism.

Chase Howell

Four-star Ketron Jackson breaks down top seven

Four-star wide receiver Ketron Jackson released his top seven schools on Wednesday and he broke all seven of them down for BuffsCountry.

Chase Howell

JR Payne details offseason plans amid the pandemic

Head women's basketball coach JR Payne went into details with BuffsCountry on the current communication with her team and her plans for the offseason.

Vinay Simlot

CU Buffs set to host Buffs March on Friday

Members of the Colorado Buffaloes football team have announced a Buffs March around Boulder on Friday to stand up against racism.

Chase Howell