Stories from around Sports Illustrated: A tumultuous week

It has been a whirlwind of a week for a lot of people. It has been a week where it's impossible to stick to sports even if us sports writers wanted to.

Usually, when politics start to intersect with sports, that's when some of the best sports journalism appears.

And it has been no different this week.

National

Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde always bring the best perspectives when it comes to the world of college sports. Although they did not write on race relations, Dellenger wrote on athletes becoming more empowered.

Local

Ex-Indiana football player Chris Beaty died tragically last Sunday. There are still many questions that remain but Tom Brew puts it into context beautifully.

Jake Kocorowski wrote a very intriguing story about Wisconsin's wide receiver coach Alvis Whitted who recently coached the wide receivers at Colorado State.

Dabo Swinney has been one of the most tone-deaf people over the last week and Zach Lentz wrote about the message he has been trying to spread 'football matters'.

Florida State has been an absolute mess over the last week with Mike Norvell lying to the media and ultimately losing some of the trust he's built with the players over the last few months. They put that into context as well as discuss what Leonard Hamilton has been saying amid everything going on.

There are many many more and if you follow a professional sports team, that network has been growing significantly and I encourage you to find your team's site.