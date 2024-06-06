Tar'Varish Dawson lands at Jacksonville State after leaving Colorado
After spending a year at Colorado, wide receiver Tar’Varish Dawson will be staying closer to home. The former four-star Auburn Commit decided on Jacksonville State after being dismissed from CU and eventually entering the transfer portal.
The 5-foot-11, 170-pounder appeared in seven games for the Buffs in 2023. Dawson started four games when Travis Hunter was sidelined due to a lacerated liver. He recorded 14 receptions for 124 receiving yards and a touchdown to go along with one carry for eight yards and one touchdown on the ground. This includes a career-best performance against Nebraska.
Dawson's story is unique in the landscape of Colorado's roster. The Fort Myers, Fla. native came from the same hometown as Deion Sanders, and as it turns out, the two share realities. He came into Boulder to compete but wasn't treated like the rest of Sanders' kin.
Dawson described an incident back in January that resulted in Coach Prime dismissing him from the team. He informed CU's coaches of his intentions to head home to Florida for his daughter's first birthday. Nobody reportedly shot down the idea of Dawson going across the county. Sanders even told him to "Have a good time" with his family. However, that wasn't the same energy applied when Dawson returned back to Boulder.
Dawson arrived late due to flight delays but kept in contact with the staff on his whereabouts throughout the entire process. After returning to practice, he was confronted by CU receivers coach Jason Phillips, who took over weeks prior under Coach Prime. The longtime friend of Sanders met up with him and it didn't take much time before the situation took a turn out on the practice field.
"Coach Prime started talking about how I let down the program, especially Shedeur, by coming back late. He told me he was going to take away my playing time and was upset," Dawson told BuffsBeat.
"I spoke up for myself. Coach Prime told us to be responsible and take care of our family. That's what I was doing. I told him it was nonsense that I was being punished for being present for my daughter, but Shilo and Shedeur could miss a week for a fashion show. Prime lost it and started cussing me out and told me to pack my stuff in front of my teammates."
Dawson believes Coach Prime and others have tainted future opportunities for him. It's a common theme with players who bounce from Colorado. A good amount of the 42 transfer players have move on as solid additions to other programs, while others wait for their opportunity.
"There are too many of us with the same story," Dawson said. "Some of these schools will reach out, and then the conversation turns dry. Why is that? We're willing to work and feel we didn't get a chance to truly prove ourselves for Coach Prime and his staff for them to be playing around with our livelihoods."
Dawson heads to Jacksonville State with three years of eligibility remaining on the books.