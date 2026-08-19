Predicting Single-Season Stat Leaders for Colorado Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes produced no 1,000-yard performer on offense in 2025 and didn't have anyone surpass 90 tackles or 2.5 sacks defensively.

Coach Deion Sanders answered this lack of production by luring in a new offensive coordinator in Brennan Marion, plus landing Chris Marve to run the defense.

Those tweaks spearhead these stat leader predictions for 2026, including determining if someone surpasses the century mark or tops double-digit sacks.

Quarterback Julian Lewis

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) hands the ball off to running back Titus Bautista (34) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Lewis is facing more hype than his arrival to Boulder as a four-star USC flip.

Now he gets the full starting reins behind center. But can operate an offense that draws up more one-on-one matchups for Lewis' playmakers.

Marion even believes that Lewis doesn't need to turn to his legs often, even though the "Go-Go" offense features RPO (Run Pass Option) concepts. But this scheme earns Lewis the chance to show why Colorado is handing him the quarterback reins, leading into explosive production.

Passing stats: 3,100 yards, 25 touchdowns, 10 interceptions

Rushing stats: 325 yards, four touchdowns

Running Backs Richard Young, DeKalon Taylor and Micah Welch

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) tackles Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of these three rises as the leading rusher. Let alone a 1,000-yard back.

Except Marion's offense isn't centered around one bellcow back. This system ignites with a thunder and lightning combination.

The Alabama transfer Young looks like the perfect fit for the former, especially following a solid spring. Taylor looks like the "lightning" back in this room. Last season's leading rusher Welch is capable of becoming the third wheel here.

Young: 1,050 yards, 10 touchdowns

Taylor: 920 yards, eight touchdowns

Welch: 475 yards, six touchdowns

Wide Receivers Danny Scudero and DeAndre Moore

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The "Go-Go" can't stress out defenses without strong wide receiver play. Marion brings a deep background as a wideout whisperer...having coached names like Jordan Addison (Minnesota Vikings), Xavier Worthy (Kansas City Chiefs) and turned former Michigan State transfer Ricky White into a back-to-back 1,000-yard wideout at UNLV.

The San Jose State transfer Danny Scudero brings his nation-leading receiving yardage from 2025 over to Boulder. But he's going to have more space to work with here thanks to the presence of another high-profile transfer.

Ex-Texas wideout DeAndre Moore rises as the deep threat who creates more intermediate spacing for Scudero to attack. One leads in receptions, the other will lead in touchdowns.

Scudero: 90 catches, 1,375 yards, 10 touchdowns

Moore: 75 catches, 1,150 yards (team-high 15.3 yard average per catch), 11 touchdowns

Tackles Leader

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Sanders raves about the 2026 linebacker room, hailing them with the "best position group" label ahead of the season.

His enthusiasm for the 'backer room includes the play and leadership of Bowling Green transfer Gideon Lampron. Who rises as the projected tackles leader thanks to his cerebral side and work ethic.

Lampron: 105 tackles

Sacks Leader

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Marve's system has another big area to clean up: Sack production.

With the influx of incoming transfers at edge and defensive tackle, this points to a transfer portal addition to lead the way in sacks. Former North Dakota State star Toby Anene rises as the top contender here thanks to his wingspan and relentless speed off the edge.

Anene: 10 sacks

Interceptions Leader

Colorado Buffaloes cornerback DJ McKinney after a 2025 Big 12 game. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Someone must replace DJ McKinney as the new picks king. And just like the trenches, Colorado has newcomers on the backend who can take the interception king title.

Lots of excitement has surrounded cornerback Cree Thomas, who got to train with Denver Broncos star cornerback Patrick Surtain II. Yet Boo Carter is garnering the most praise from Sanders including calling him a potential top five NFL Draft pick. Leading to the former Tennessee Volunteer claiming the top ballhawk title.

Carter: 5 interceptions

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