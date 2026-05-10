Three Colorado Buffaloes Most Capable of Leading the Big 12 in Sacks

The Colorado Buffaloes leave a lot of curiousity this fall involving their defense. Their best defensive linemen in Arden Walker and Keaten Wade are gone, plus Chris Marve takes over the unit as defensive coordinator.

Landing five trench transfers via the portal adds to the skepticism invoving this group. However, coach Deion Sanders could have surprises up the Buffaloes' sleeve this season.

Three of these newcomers enter the picture capable of one or two things: Replacing Walker and Wade as the sack leader, or leading the conference in the category. Here are the trio most capable of improving the numbers, even potentially threatening the Big 12's sack title.

Toby Anene Ready to Impact Colorado

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches the big screen during a replay during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

The North Dakota State transfer joined the Buffaloes to play on a larger stage.

Colorado gains a defensive end who's fresh off delivering career-best numbers of 8.5 tackles for a loss and seven sacks.

He's entering a trench unit filled with newcomers. But for good reason, as CU ranked near the bottom of every statistical category especially sacks. Anene brings pass rushing consistency over to Boulder. He'll even have a deeper interior defensive lineman room to work with, creating the potential for Anene to draw more one-on-one blocking matchups.

Anene brings strong arm extension and a relentless bull rush that can penetrate pass protections.

North Dakota State EDGE Toby Anene (@tobyanene) is someone I highlighted last summer, and he took another step forward in 2025.



The Cottage Grove, Minnesota native posted 27 tackles (8 TFL), 7 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and 6 PBUs.#FCS #GoBison #MVFC pic.twitter.com/4tnXARfQtd — Bryan (@RealBGauvin23) December 8, 2025

Ezra Christensen can Change Colorado Defense

Aggie defensive lineman Ezra Christensen tackles the Bearkat quarterback for loss during Thursday night game against Sam Houston State at Aggie Memorial. | Jaime Guzman/Special to the Sun-News

Christensen currently is awaiting an eligibility update. But he's a massive breath of fresh air for the interior defense.

After fighting for playing time with Fresno State, the 6-2, 265-pounder disrupted offensive lines for a career-high six sacks, including grabbing two apiece against Tulsa and Conference USA power Liberty.

Sanders, Marve and the rest of the Colorado coaching staff likely are fawning over his explosive gap quickness. He then finishes plays in destructive fashion.

Transfer Portal Entry:



Former New Mexico State DL Ezra Christensen (@EzraChristense5) broke out in 2025 for the Aggies, parlaying his play into First Team All-CUSA honors.



Christensen terrorized opposing OLs with a blend of quick hands, body contortion, and power, finishing the… pic.twitter.com/yQBie2rSLi — Bryan (@RealBGauvin23) January 6, 2026

Colorado lacked a true cat-quick interior defensive lineman capable of playing a three-technique. Christensen also has improved his hand arsenal since his Bulldog days. He'll do damage if it's just him and a solo blocker in the trenches. Christensen executes the trench version of blow-bys there.

The Buffaloes will be in tremendous shape along the line of scrimmage once Christensen is cleared to play on Saturdays.

Dark Horse Pick to Lead Colorado in Sacks

Colorado edge rusher commit Domata Peko Jr. with father and former defensive line coach Domata Peko | Domata Peko Jr. -- Instagram

Colorado loaded up on the edge, and Anene figures to be first in line to lead the new wave of pass rushers. Tulane transfer Santana Hopper is another who can do some damage on the edge.

Domata Peko Jr. deserves more recognition, though, ahead of the upcoming season.

The son of the 15-year NFL veteran and former Buffaloes defensive line coach rose to the No. 1 junior college edge rusher ranking in California, arguably the deepest state for JUCO talent. He piled 6.5 tackles for a loss playing at Ventura College.

He's heavy handed at the point of attack while also improving his arm extension last season, leading to two forced fumbles last season. He grew up in a defensive lineman household and can come in with a hand toolbox ready to go against offensive linemen.

He's in a crowded edge rush room, but he's coming to change the sack numbers.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.