Three Colorado Buffaloes Most Capable of Leading the Big 12 in Sacks
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The Colorado Buffaloes leave a lot of curiousity this fall involving their defense. Their best defensive linemen in Arden Walker and Keaten Wade are gone, plus Chris Marve takes over the unit as defensive coordinator.
Landing five trench transfers via the portal adds to the skepticism invoving this group. However, coach Deion Sanders could have surprises up the Buffaloes' sleeve this season.
Three of these newcomers enter the picture capable of one or two things: Replacing Walker and Wade as the sack leader, or leading the conference in the category. Here are the trio most capable of improving the numbers, even potentially threatening the Big 12's sack title.
Toby Anene Ready to Impact Colorado
The North Dakota State transfer joined the Buffaloes to play on a larger stage.
Colorado gains a defensive end who's fresh off delivering career-best numbers of 8.5 tackles for a loss and seven sacks.
He's entering a trench unit filled with newcomers. But for good reason, as CU ranked near the bottom of every statistical category especially sacks. Anene brings pass rushing consistency over to Boulder. He'll even have a deeper interior defensive lineman room to work with, creating the potential for Anene to draw more one-on-one blocking matchups.
Anene brings strong arm extension and a relentless bull rush that can penetrate pass protections.
Ezra Christensen can Change Colorado Defense
Christensen currently is awaiting an eligibility update. But he's a massive breath of fresh air for the interior defense.
After fighting for playing time with Fresno State, the 6-2, 265-pounder disrupted offensive lines for a career-high six sacks, including grabbing two apiece against Tulsa and Conference USA power Liberty.
Sanders, Marve and the rest of the Colorado coaching staff likely are fawning over his explosive gap quickness. He then finishes plays in destructive fashion.
Colorado lacked a true cat-quick interior defensive lineman capable of playing a three-technique. Christensen also has improved his hand arsenal since his Bulldog days. He'll do damage if it's just him and a solo blocker in the trenches. Christensen executes the trench version of blow-bys there.
The Buffaloes will be in tremendous shape along the line of scrimmage once Christensen is cleared to play on Saturdays.
Dark Horse Pick to Lead Colorado in Sacks
Colorado loaded up on the edge, and Anene figures to be first in line to lead the new wave of pass rushers. Tulane transfer Santana Hopper is another who can do some damage on the edge.
Domata Peko Jr. deserves more recognition, though, ahead of the upcoming season.
The son of the 15-year NFL veteran and former Buffaloes defensive line coach rose to the No. 1 junior college edge rusher ranking in California, arguably the deepest state for JUCO talent. He piled 6.5 tackles for a loss playing at Ventura College.
He's heavy handed at the point of attack while also improving his arm extension last season, leading to two forced fumbles last season. He grew up in a defensive lineman household and can come in with a hand toolbox ready to go against offensive linemen.
He's in a crowded edge rush room, but he's coming to change the sack numbers.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna