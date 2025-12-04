Colorado Just Added Immediate Impact Defensive Lineman With Cool Family Connection

The Colorado Buffaloes are deep into the early signing period, and even with 10 commits already, one name really pops. He’s got the upside, background, and ability to make an immediate impact that the Buffaloes have been chasing.

That’s three-star JUCO edge rusher Domata Peko Jr., whose dad was longtime NFL defensive lineman Domata Peko. Coach Deion Sanders has filled his staff with pro experience, and he’s also been targeting players with NFL bloodlines.

Peko Jr. isn’t the first, either. Sanders offered a scholarship to Hall of Fame cornerback Champ Bailey’s son, Brayden Bailey, back in April, underscoring his commitment to building with elite football lineage.

What Peko Jr. becomes at Colorado remains to be seen, but if he flashes even a bit of what made his father so successful, the Buffaloes could have a real gem on their hands next season.

If his game translates the way they hope, he might be one of the most important under-the-radar additions of the entire cycle. It’s the kind of spark Sanders needs as the program looks to turn the corner.

Peko Jr. Set to Play Under His Father at Colorado

The Peko family is set for a reunion in Boulder after Peko Jr. signed with the Buffaloes on Wednesday afternoon. That’s because his father, Domata Peko, is currently Colorado’s defensive line coach on Sanders’ staff.

Peko stepped into the role this past season, marking his first coaching job since retiring from the NFL after 15 seasons in 2020. It’s a full-circle moment for the family and mirrors what Sanders experienced coaching his son, Shedeur Sanders, over the past two seasons.

This isn’t a case of simple nepotism — Peko Jr. is a legitimately intriguing addition.

He put together a strong freshman season at Ventura Community College with 10 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble, then followed it with an even better sophomore year. He is showing real growth as a pass rusher and ultimately choosing Colorado over Arkansas.

For the Pekos, this is more than just a signing. It’s a rare chance for a father and son to share the field at the college level, and if that chemistry carries over onto the defensive line, Colorado could gain a meaningful spark from their connection.

Why Colorado’s Early Signing Window Isn’t Meeting Expectations

The Buffaloes' early signing haul is falling well short of expectations, and the national rankings make that clear. To make matters worse, the program currently sits outside the top 100 in the 247Sports team rankings.

They trail programs like Ohio, Kent State, and Georgia Southern — a position that doesn’t match the standard the program hoped to set under Sanders.

Sanders came to Boulder to put the Buffaloes on the map and bring in top talent. The team has landed big names like Travis Hunter, Jordan Seaton, Julian Lewis and Shedeur, but they still need to develop high school players to keep the roster strong.

The transfer portal helps fill gaps, but it’s not a long-term fix.

If they want to climb in the Big 12, they need to build from the ground up. Sanders will have to show real progress in recruiting soon, or questions about the program’s future will start piling up as they continue to struggle.