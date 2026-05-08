How Colorado's Defensive Line Room Compares to the Rest of the Big 12

Few units got ravaged with departures worse than the Colorado Buffaloes' defensive trenches.

The leader in tackles for a loss Keaten Wade left via the NFL and earned a minicamp invite with the Kansas City Chiefs. Top edge rusher Arden Walker heads to the Minnesota Vikings. Even defensive line coach Domata Peko landed with the Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staff for the same position.

Does this make the defensive line unit the youngest or weakest in the room? Time for a deeper dive and how this group compares to others in the Big 12.

Interior Colorado Defensive Line will be Young

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders greets players before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

George Helow now enters the picture for Deion Sanders in leading the defensive line room post Peko.

Helow has one dilemma on his hands with Coach Prime: Ezra Christensen and his eligibility. The New Mexico State transfer flashed during spring practice and is a prized transfer portal find for Colorado. Except he's still awaiting word on if he can earn one more college season from the NCAA, as Christensen played one season at San Diego Mesa Junior College then three with Fresno State and NMSU (two at the former).

The interior gets bolstered big time if Christensen gets on the field for the season opener. But if he can't suit up, key JUCO transfer Malachi Brown will be heavily courted by Sanders and company. Brown remains uncommitted but the Monterey Peninsula College star visited Boulder earlier in the week of May 4.

The rest of the interior is a mix of transfers and youth. Samu Taumanupepe brings massive girth and power from Baylor, checking in at a reported 375 pounds. Tyler Moore is smaller at 5-10, 290-pounds but earned some snaps at Coastal Carolina last season. Sedrick Smith (Maryland) and Dylan Manuel (Appalachian State) are the remaining inside options.

Santana Hopper, however, has garnered the most praise in coming over via Tulane. The 6-2, 265-pounder brings 13 career sacks in tow and hands the Buffaloes needed inside penetration to wreck havoc.

Edge Rush Room a Strength for Colorado?

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) attempts a pass as safety Tawfiq Byard (9) and defensive end Arden Walker (53) and linebacker Martavius French (37) defend during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Walker is hard talent to replace. But CU reloaded with multiple new faces including from the JUCO realm.

Turns out Colorado didn't lose one Peko. Son of the former defensive line coach Domata Peko Jr. comes over via Ventura College, who was the nation's No. 1 edge rusher for JUCO players. Kylan Salter will challenge too in coming over from Big 12 rival TCU.

The rest of the edge rush room features guys making the jump from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) realm like Toby Anene (North Dakota State), Lamar Lester Jr. (Monmouth) and Balansama Kamara (Albany). Vili Taufatofua is one more portal find, but knows Colorado well from his time at Utah before playing at San Jose State, where he started in 11 games.

Someone new earns a great chance to lead the way in sacks or tackles for a loss here. But edge rusher is the deepest part of the Buffalo trenches this fall.

Where Colorado Ranks Among Defensive Lines in the Big 12

Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Members of the Brigham Young Cougars against the Colorado Buffaloes during the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

There's a lot of curiosity here in the trenches with all the changes made. Including who coaches this group now.

This trench unit feels like it's starting from ground zero and must establish a footing immediately, or CU will field one of the worst defenses in the conference. But Colorado pulled in players who started elsewhere plus played in bowl games, handing Sanders and company more confidence.

Still, the jury is out on this group. Colorado doesn't have the edge in key trench returners like Arizona State, which brings back C.J. Fite, or Texas Tech which landed four new commits to the conference's top defense.

BYU rises as the most loaded defensive line, though, with 76 percent of its interior and edge rush snaps returning. Colorado only enters the conversation for best Big 12 defensive line it the group dominates the first five games, including against the reigning conference champs Red Raiders.

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