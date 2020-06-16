BuffsCountry
Three CU Buffs on College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Chase Howell

Imagine a world where Eric Bieniemy, Rashaan Salaam and Chris Hudson are in the College Football Hall of Fame.

That world could come sooner rather than later.

On Tuesday, The National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Hall of Fame announced the names on the 2021 ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame. 

There were seven coaches and 78 players on that list from the FBS. Three of those players are forever Colorado Buffaloes.  

The ballot has been sent out to more than 12 thousand NFF members according to the release. The results are not expected to be revealed until early 2021 and the induction ceremony will take place in December of 2021. 

"It's an enormous honor to just be on the ballot," NFF President and CEO Steve Hatchell said in a release. "Considering more than 5.4 million people have played college football and only 1,027 players have been inducted."

Bieniemy has made some of the national headlines when it was announced. His prominence in the NFL should help him with name recognition. And his 3,940 yards rushing and 41 touchdowns during his college career shouldn't hurt either. 

Salaam is the only pre-2000 Heisman trophy winner that has yet to be inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame. He currently sits No. 23 all-time on the single-season rushing all-time leaders. When he ran for 2,055 yards in 1994, he was sixth all-time. 

Hudson was the 1994 Jim Thorpe award winner and is right there with Deon Figures as the best defensive back to ever play at Colorado. 

Some other notable names on the ballot for those in Colorado include Champ Bailey and Ed McCaffrey.

