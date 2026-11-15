Colorado Report Card: Grading Every Position Group Against No. 14 Houston

The Colorado Buffaloes’ upset win over the No. 14 Houston Cougars marked their most complete performance of the season and the biggest upset of the Coach Prime Era.

It was a collaborative effort for Colorado, so here’s a report card grading each of the Buffaloes’ position groups in their Week 11 matchup.

Quarterback: B-

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) reacts following the win against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Isaac Wilson once again did all that was asked of him and didn’t try to do anything more. His interception was a tough break, but his ability to bounce back from an ankle injury to finish the game was worthy of praise. Additionally, freshman quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne came in and rushed for a touchdown on his only carry of the game.

Running back: A+

Colorado utilized the running back by committee philosophy to perfection against Houston. Four running backs combined for 211 rushing yards, 231 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns. Richard Young led the way again, racking up 21 carries for 99 yards and two touchdowns. He would’ve crossed the century mark, but he slid down to run the clock out at the end of the game.

Wide receiver: B+

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) reacts after his touchdown reception in the first quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s receivers weren’t needed in the way they have been in other games this season. That said, they did what was asked of them, as Joseph Williams led the way again with 80 yards and a touchdown on five catches.

Tight end: B

Colorado’s tight ends were utilized heavily in the run-blocking game, as offensive coordinator Brennan Marion utilized a large number of two and three-tight end sets to lead the way for Colorado’s backs. The performance Colorado had on the ground is a testament to how well the tight ends did, even without getting too involved in the receiving game.

Offensive line: A+

Sept. 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA: Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (3) celebrates his touchdown reception with offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden (51) during the first quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s offensive line was immaculate in this game. Wilson wasn’t sacked once, and the holes created for Colorado’s running backs were ones that almost anybody could’ve scored touchdowns through. No notes; it was a spotless performance.

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Defensive tackles: B-

Colorado’s defensive tackles didn’t have a major role in this game, but that was mostly due to the strong game the secondary had. They could’ve gotten more involved in stopping the run, but did well, especially when considering the injury Dylan Manuel suffered mid-game.

Edge rushers: B

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Manny Ezeogu (52) hurries Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) in the first half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Colorado’s edge rushers didn’t record a sack, they were actually quite involved in slowing down Houston’s running backs. They answered the Cougars’ heavy utilization of outside zone plays by setting the edge, and they were rewarded with a high tackle total as a result.

Linebackers: A

Colorado’s linebackers were back at full strength with the return of Tyler Martinez. He, Gideon ESPN Lampron and Liona Lefau combined for 24 tackles on the night, and were responsible for Houston’s inability to run the ball up the gut for much of the second half.

Cornerbacks: A

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Boo Carter (6) tips a pass intended for Baylor Bears wide receiver Gavin Freeman (6) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boo Carter’s interception was just the third that Houston quarterback Conner Weigman has thrown all year, showing just how impressive a feat it was. But Colorado’s corners eliminated every receiving target except for tight end Patrick Overmyer for most of the game, even holding star receiver Amare Thomas to just 66 yards on the night.

Safeties: A+

Randon Fontenette was a monster in this game, racking up 13 tackles, 12 solo tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. In addition, Ben Finneseth held his own in relief of Naeten Mitchell, recording five solo tackles. The secondary’s success can largely be attributed to the work of those two players.

Special teams: A-

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes punter Damon Greaves (35) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s special teams answered the call once again this week. Punter Damon Greaves was solid as always, pinning Houston inside its own 20-yard line once and recording a 75-yard punt as his longest of the night. In addition, Daniel Gerlach stepped up well in relief of injured kicker Elliot Arnold, hitting all six of his extra point attempts and holding his own as the kickoff specialist.

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