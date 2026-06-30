Three New Rivals Who Could Emerge on Colorado's Schedule

Since the Colorado Buffaloes’ return to the Big 12 conference at the start of the 2024 season, they’ve slowly been building rivalries with their new conference opponents.

In addition, their non-conference schedule has built some fierce competition that could he repeated in years to come. With big matchups between the Buffs and several of those opponents taking place once again in 2026, it could be a year that signals the start of a number of new long-standing rivalries.

Colorado Buffaloes vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Members of the Colorado Buffaloes line across from the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes faced the Yellow Jackets for the first time in 2025, falling just short at home by a score of 27-20. The Buffs played the Yellow Jackets hard, especially with the benefit of hindsight to see how differently the teams’ respective records turned out.

The Buffs are set to face the Yellow Jackets in a rematch to begin the 2026 season, with the former having home-field advantage this time around. But despite this season’s matchup being only the second-ever meeting between the two teams, their relationship dates back much further.

The 1990 season was the peak of both programs, as Colorado and Georgia Tech finished with respective records of 11-1-1 and 11-1 during the campaign. The Buffaloes finished the season as the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 Poll while the Yellow Jackets finished at No. 1 in the Coaches’ Poll.

However, there was no National Championship game in 1990, meaning that the rankings were the only format for determining the nation’s top team. With both polls being equally respected, the teams were named co-National Champions. Debates about which team was more deserving continued for years after that result, with 2025 being the first chance either fanbase had to see the teams face off.

The teams’ 2026 matchup will only further the discussion, leaving more scores to be settled in future years.

Colorado Buffaloes vs. Kansas State Wildcats

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; A Kansas State Wildcats fan plays with Colorado Buffaloes mascot Chip during a break in the action at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

The Wildcats are the only original Big 12 team that the Buffaloes will have played in all of their first three years back in the conference, following their 2026 matchup. While the Buffaloes have gotten the worst of both of their exchanges over the last two seasons, each contest went down to the wire.

The Buffaloes are looking to right the ship in 2026, as they hold home-field advantage over the Wildcats on Halloween. Both teams have promising rosters, meaning that by that point in the season, the game could hold major weight.

If Colorado can finally pick up a win in the series, it could spark a Big 12 rivalry over the coming seasons.

Colorado Buffaloes vs. Houston Cougars

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars defensive lineman Khalil Laufau (18) tackles Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub (16) during the first quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The first game in 2025 that saw the Buffaloes lose in true dominant fashion was their Week 3 matchup against the Houston Cougars. The Buffaloes struggled on the road, but now get to play host to the Cougars in their homecoming game.

The Buffaloes have only ever played the Cougars twice, with their first meeting taking place in the 1971 Astro-Bluebonnet Bowl. Colorado picked up a win in that game, with the Cougars evening the all-time series at one apiece in 2025.

With Colorado’s roster taking a step forward in 2026, this season’s matchup seems far more enticing on paper. This series is still in its infancy, with both programs being relatively new to the Big 12. However, if Colorado can get its revenge in 2026, a new conference rivalry could emerge as a result.

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