Colorado Gearing Up for Biggest Season Opener in Deion Sanders Era
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The Colorado Buffaloes will open their 2026 season on the road against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Thursday, Sept. 3. Colorado is coming off a 3-9 2025 season and would love to get off to a good start in 2026.
Just how important is this season opener for coach Deion Sanders and his team?
Most Important Colorado Season Opener Ever?
Coach Matt McChesney was on the Back in Black podcast. He claims it’s the most important opener for any Colorado team ever.
“This is by far, unequivocally the most important opener in the history of Colorado football,” McChesney said. “I don’t say that lightly, folks. You know I know the history of it and I’m a huge proponent of the tradition and history of that place. This is the most important opener for any coach or any team in the history of the University of Colorado.”
McChesney gave some reasons including the game being in Atlanta. Coach Prime was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the 1989 NFL Draft and spent the first four years of his career there. He also cited the fact that Colorado is trying to strengthen their recruiting grip in the south. Putting on a good performance in Atlanta could appeal the local recruits in the area.
Colorado and Georgia Tech opened up the 2025 season in Boulder. The Yellow Jackets knocked off the Buffaloes by a final score of 27-20.
The outcome of this season opener could not only end up shaping the 2026 season, but the outlook of the Colorado program for years to come.
Deion Sanders is entering his fourth season as coach in Boulder. Coach Prime has brought eyeballs to this program and will be searching for more wins in 2026. In his first three seasons, Colorado has an overall record of 16-21.
In his first year in 2023, Colorado went 4-8. In 2025 they went 3-9. Then sandwiched in between those two years was a 9-4 2024 season. That brings Colorado to now, where another season below .500 could begin to raise serious questions about the direction the program is heading.
Colorado's early portion of their 2026 schedule consists of a lot of road tests. After the opener on the road against Georgia Tech, the Buffs will go back home for one game against Weber State. From there, it will be back-to-back road games against the Northwestern Wildcats and Baylor Bears.
If they were to beat Georgia Tech, it would put the Buffs in a great position to start 2-0 before their road games against Northwestern and Baylor. That would be huge for their bowl game hopes.
Winning at Georgia Tech won't be easy. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Colorado is a seven-point underdog. Can the Buffs pull off the early season upset?
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI, Oregon Ducks On SI and Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1