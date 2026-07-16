Colorado's DeAndre Moore Jr. Picks Up Preseason Momentum With Receiver Ranking
In this story:
It was only two seasons ago that the Colorado Buffaloes finished 9-3, tied for first in the Big 12, and sent four wide receivers, including Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, to the NFL.
But after Colorado's offense struggled to find consistency during the 2025 season, Deion Sanders and his recruiting staff reloaded through the transfer portal by adding proven production across the roster. Now, one of those additions is beginning to draw serious attention heading into the Buffs' season opener.
Stacking Preseason Recognition
Despite the Buffs being left off several preseason rankings this offseason, Colorado wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. continues to earn preseason recognition. This time, it comes from one of college football's most respected NFL Draft analysts, ESPN's Dane Brugler, who ranked Moore the No. 7 senior wide receiver in the country.
It wasn't the only accolade Moore received, either. Earlier in the week, Moore also landed just outside ESPN's Top 25 transfer portal rankings after checking in at No. 26 overall. Together, the two rankings paint an encouraging picture for a player many believe is poised for a breakout season in Boulder.
While preseason accolades don't guarantee future success, Moore's inclusion continues to generate excitement and intrigue among Colorado fans, while proving that NFL evaluators already view him as one of the nation's top senior receivers.
A Strong Draft Outlook
Moore's ranking places him alongside several of college football's premier senior pass catchers.
At the top of the list is Oregon's Evan Stewart, followed by Miami's Cooper Barkate and then former Colorado receiver Omarion Miller, who transferred to Arizona State after last season. Seeing Miller ranked third, ahead of Moore, is still likely to rub some Colorado fans the wrong way, especially considering Miller was a fan favorite in Boulder and will line up against the Buffs later this season when Colorado travels to Tempe to take on the Sun Devils.
Still, Moore's inclusion among the nation's top senior receivers shows NFL evaluators already view him as a legitimate draft prospect heading into the season. With another productive year, climbing even higher before the 2027 NFL Draft is well within reach, especially if he's as natural a fit in Boulder as many believe he'll be.
The Perfect Fit in Boulder
While preseason rankings recognize Moore's production at Texas, they don't necessarily account for how naturally he fits Colorado's offense.
In Boulder, Moore will finally unite with offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, who helped recruit him to Texas while serving as the Longhorns' passing game coordinator, but missed Moore when he accepted the job as offensive coordinator at UNLV. Now, Marion will finally have the opportunity to utilize Moore's ability to attack the middle of the field, create separation, and generate yards after the catch in his Go-Go offense.
He'll also be catching passes from redshirt sophomore quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis, who enters the season with another year of development and considerably more confidence after spending a full offseason as Colorado's projected starter.
Defenses won't be able to key in on Moore alone, either. With last season's NCAA-leading receiver Danny Scudero lining up opposite him, along with Kam Perry and returners Joseph Williams, Quentin Gibson, and Hykeem Williams, Colorado could very well boast one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in the Big 12.
Everything appears to be lining up for Moore to have the kind of season that made him one of the most sought-after receivers in the transfer portal. Now, if Colorado's offense performs the way "Coach Prime" believes it can, Moore may not only outperform his No. 7 ranking, but he could also become the next Colorado wide receiver to hear his name called on NFL Draft weekend.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.