Colorado's DeAndre Moore Jr. Picks Up Preseason Momentum With Receiver Ranking

It was only two seasons ago that the Colorado Buffaloes finished 9-3, tied for first in the Big 12, and sent four wide receivers, including Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, to the NFL.

But after Colorado's offense struggled to find consistency during the 2025 season, Deion Sanders and his recruiting staff reloaded through the transfer portal by adding proven production across the roster. Now, one of those additions is beginning to draw serious attention heading into the Buffs' season opener.

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell stands with Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter after he is selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the number two pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stacking Preseason Recognition

Oct 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) reacts after the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Despite the Buffs being left off several preseason rankings this offseason, Colorado wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. continues to earn preseason recognition. This time, it comes from one of college football's most respected NFL Draft analysts, ESPN's Dane Brugler, who ranked Moore the No. 7 senior wide receiver in the country.

It wasn't the only accolade Moore received, either. Earlier in the week, Moore also landed just outside ESPN's Top 25 transfer portal rankings after checking in at No. 26 overall. Together, the two rankings paint an encouraging picture for a player many believe is poised for a breakout season in Boulder.

While preseason accolades don't guarantee future success, Moore's inclusion continues to generate excitement and intrigue among Colorado fans, while proving that NFL evaluators already view him as one of the nation's top senior receivers.

A Strong Draft Outlook

Nov 22, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr (0) reacts after making a reception for a touchdown during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore's ranking places him alongside several of college football's premier senior pass catchers.

At the top of the list is Oregon's Evan Stewart, followed by Miami's Cooper Barkate and then former Colorado receiver Omarion Miller, who transferred to Arizona State after last season. Seeing Miller ranked third, ahead of Moore, is still likely to rub some Colorado fans the wrong way, especially considering Miller was a fan favorite in Boulder and will line up against the Buffs later this season when Colorado travels to Tempe to take on the Sun Devils.

Still, Moore's inclusion among the nation's top senior receivers shows NFL evaluators already view him as a legitimate draft prospect heading into the season. With another productive year, climbing even higher before the 2027 NFL Draft is well within reach, especially if he's as natural a fit in Boulder as many believe he'll be.

The Perfect Fit in Boulder

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While preseason rankings recognize Moore's production at Texas, they don't necessarily account for how naturally he fits Colorado's offense.

In Boulder, Moore will finally unite with offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, who helped recruit him to Texas while serving as the Longhorns' passing game coordinator, but missed Moore when he accepted the job as offensive coordinator at UNLV. Now, Marion will finally have the opportunity to utilize Moore's ability to attack the middle of the field, create separation, and generate yards after the catch in his Go-Go offense.

He'll also be catching passes from redshirt sophomore quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis, who enters the season with another year of development and considerably more confidence after spending a full offseason as Colorado's projected starter.

Defenses won't be able to key in on Moore alone, either. With last season's NCAA-leading receiver Danny Scudero lining up opposite him, along with Kam Perry and returners Joseph Williams, Quentin Gibson, and Hykeem Williams, Colorado could very well boast one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in the Big 12.

Everything appears to be lining up for Moore to have the kind of season that made him one of the most sought-after receivers in the transfer portal. Now, if Colorado's offense performs the way "Coach Prime" believes it can, Moore may not only outperform his No. 7 ranking, but he could also become the next Colorado wide receiver to hear his name called on NFL Draft weekend.

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