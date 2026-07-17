Brennan Marion Turns Heads With Confidence in One Colorado Position Group
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Colorado Buffaloes offensive coordinator Brennan Marion is a new name on the Buffaloes coaching staff, and he’s bringing a brand-new offense to Boulder. The Colorado offense will be starting fresh, and Marion has high hopes and high praise, specifically for his weapons on the outside.
"I think we have four or five NFL receivers here," Marion told The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.
There are 13 wide receivers on the 2026 Spring roster. Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is now receiving appreciation for the work he put into recruiting and having the busiest transfer portal throughout this offseason.
Colorado Buffaloes Wide Receivers
- Tagert Bardin
- Ernest Campbell
- Quanell Farrakhan Jr.
- Quentin Gibson
- Kaleb Mathis
- DeAndre Moore II
- Kam Perry
- Danny Scudero
- Alex Ward
- Christian Ward
- Carson Westbrook
- Hykeem Williams
- Joseph Williams
While Marion didn’t specify which of his receivers he thinks are of NFL talent, right off the bat, three Buffalo wide receivers have people looking in Boulder’s direction.
ESPN released their transfer portal in college football ranking with DeAndre Moore nearly making the top 25. Following the investigation into Brendan Sorsby, ESPN reconstructed their top 100 transfer portal rankings placing Moore at 26.
The wide receiver spent the last three seasons at Texas one of quarterback Arch Manning’s top targets. Moore was recruited in 2022 by Brennan Marion and the two will reunite as the offensive coordinator recruited him once again to be with the Buffaloes.
While a Longhorn, Moore had 988 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. As he has made the transition to Boulder, Coach Prime has praised the transfer receiver’s leadership as he takes upon the veteran title.
Another transfer making waves is wide receiver Danny Scudero. The wide receiver racked up many accolades from his time at San Jose State including Second Team Associated Press All-America Team and Second Team AFCA All-America Team.
The new Buffalo led the NCAA with 1,291 receiving yards last season and if he continues that type of production, it will completely further this core.
The key to a smooth offense is chemistry. History between a wide receiver and a quarterback doesn’t hurt either and that’s exactly what Christian Ward and quarterback Julian Lewis have. The two played at Carrolton together in 2023 and have trained outside of school with one another.
What truly sticks out about Ward is his size and ability to read defenses. In a world where kids are being encouraged to focus on one sport, Ward has a multi-sport background having played basketball and track and field in high school that will undoubtedly come in handy.
Ward credits a lot of his success to his trainer Josh Norman and his brother, fellow Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Alex Ward.
Brennan Marion’s Offense
Coach Marion is eager to get going with his new offense after his successful run at Sacramento State.
The creator of the Go-Go offense is ready to bring his fast-paced, up tempo offense to Boulder and will luckily see a familiar face as soon as camp starts. When Marion was at Texas, he recruited DeAndre Moore and has done it once again here with the Buffaloes.
Naturally players will find Marion’s strategies and schemes intimidating but Moore knows a little bit of what to expect. That right there gets the team slightly ahead as there could be less understanding and assimilation for at least one of his players when looking at the playbook.
This might be a relief for coach Marion but with the amount of confidence that he has in this receiving core, there isn’t too much worry to go around.
The Buffaloes are set to begin training camp on July 27th and start their season on Sept. 3 against Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.
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Erin Mulligan is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network . With a passion for storytelling and sports, Erin has covered the NFL, MLB, MLS, PGA events, and college sports for various outlets such as Jersey Sporting News and The Sports Forum. She is a Monmouth University alum where she led an award winning team as the sports editor of the university newspaper. Erin also has her own brand called The Mulligan Minute which consists of a podcast and social media presence surrounding interesting, underdog and second chance stories in sports and fitness. The New Jersey native is a die-hard fan of the New York Giants, Yankees, and professional golf. In her free time, Erin loves spending time with family and friends, and going to the lake and down the shore.Follow Erin_Mulligan23