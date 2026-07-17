Brennan Marion Turns Heads With Confidence in One Colorado Position Group

Colorado Buffaloes offensive coordinator Brennan Marion is a new name on the Buffaloes coaching staff, and he’s bringing a brand-new offense to Boulder. The Colorado offense will be starting fresh, and Marion has high hopes and high praise, specifically for his weapons on the outside.

"I think we have four or five NFL receivers here," Marion told The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There are 13 wide receivers on the 2026 Spring roster. Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is now receiving appreciation for the work he put into recruiting and having the busiest transfer portal throughout this offseason.

Colorado Buffaloes Wide Receivers

Tagert Bardin

Ernest Campbell

Quanell Farrakhan Jr.

Quentin Gibson

Kaleb Mathis

DeAndre Moore II

Kam Perry

Danny Scudero

Alex Ward

Christian Ward

Carson Westbrook

Hykeem Williams

Joseph Williams

While Marion didn’t specify which of his receivers he thinks are of NFL talent, right off the bat, three Buffalo wide receivers have people looking in Boulder’s direction.

ESPN released their transfer portal in college football ranking with DeAndre Moore nearly making the top 25. Following the investigation into Brendan Sorsby, ESPN reconstructed their top 100 transfer portal rankings placing Moore at 26.

The wide receiver spent the last three seasons at Texas one of quarterback Arch Manning’s top targets. Moore was recruited in 2022 by Brennan Marion and the two will reunite as the offensive coordinator recruited him once again to be with the Buffaloes.

While a Longhorn, Moore had 988 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. As he has made the transition to Boulder, Coach Prime has praised the transfer receiver’s leadership as he takes upon the veteran title.

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another transfer making waves is wide receiver Danny Scudero. The wide receiver racked up many accolades from his time at San Jose State including Second Team Associated Press All-America Team and Second Team AFCA All-America Team.

The new Buffalo led the NCAA with 1,291 receiving yards last season and if he continues that type of production, it will completely further this core.

The key to a smooth offense is chemistry. History between a wide receiver and a quarterback doesn’t hurt either and that’s exactly what Christian Ward and quarterback Julian Lewis have. The two played at Carrolton together in 2023 and have trained outside of school with one another.

What truly sticks out about Ward is his size and ability to read defenses. In a world where kids are being encouraged to focus on one sport, Ward has a multi-sport background having played basketball and track and field in high school that will undoubtedly come in handy.

Ward credits a lot of his success to his trainer Josh Norman and his brother, fellow Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Alex Ward.

Brennan Marion’s Offense

Coach Marion is eager to get going with his new offense after his successful run at Sacramento State.

The creator of the Go-Go offense is ready to bring his fast-paced, up tempo offense to Boulder and will luckily see a familiar face as soon as camp starts. When Marion was at Texas, he recruited DeAndre Moore and has done it once again here with the Buffaloes.

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Naturally players will find Marion’s strategies and schemes intimidating but Moore knows a little bit of what to expect. That right there gets the team slightly ahead as there could be less understanding and assimilation for at least one of his players when looking at the playbook.

This might be a relief for coach Marion but with the amount of confidence that he has in this receiving core, there isn’t too much worry to go around.

The Buffaloes are set to begin training camp on July 27th and start their season on Sept. 3 against Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.

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