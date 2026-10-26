Three Things to Take Away From Colorado's Blowout Loss to Oklahoma State

The Colorado Buffaloes watched more than a 24-23 lead evaporate at halftime. They witnessed Oklahoma State score 34 unanswered points to trounce CU 57-24 on Oct. 24.

The 57 marks the most points a coach Deion Sanders team has allowed. Plus Colorado has lost five straight in a single season for the third time under Sanders.

Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Justin Bowick (0) runs beside Colorado Buffaloes defensive back RJ Johnson (5) after a reception during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Colorado Buffaloes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. Oklahoma State won 57-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Each game, fans and analysts learn either the same details or something new about this Buffaloes team. But there are new things now surfacing involving the 2026 Buffs.

Colorado Only Gives One Strong Half of Football

In this case in Stillwater, the first half. But in other contests, Colorado will either give opponents a strong second half or just show up in the first two quarters.

Baylor saw a respectable second half before Colorado lost 23-13. But the Texas Tech defeat witnessed Colorado hand the previously ranked No. 8 Red Raiders hell during the first half. Then Utah saw the Buffaloes come alive during the third and fourth quarter.

However, teams under .500 always develop inconsistency in competing during both halves. Such is the case for the 2026 Buffaloes. They'll look great in one half, then flat in the other. Which leads into why there's inconsistent halves of football.

Colorado's Weakness Continues to Show

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) throws a pass during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Colorado Buffaloes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sanders made that weakness vocally clear after the Texas Tech loss.

That weakness has trickled over to the Cowboys defeat: Quarterback play.

Colorado has continued to witness ebbs-and-flows from quarterback Isaac Wilson. He'll look electric in one series or a couple, then one turnover creates an avalanche of issues from there. Wilson never recovered from his costly third quarter fumble against Oklahoma State.

Oct 24, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Ethan Wesloski (32) looks to sack Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) during the second half at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's yet to win his first start behind center as the former Utah passer is now 0-3 overall. But Colorado hasn't received much help from week one starter Julian Lewis. Quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne only received one offensive snap since earning action against Weber State, which was on the opening trick play against the Red Raiders.

But Colorado's offense is hindered by ball security issues behind center. This offense has looked somewhat faster with Wilson, but his turnover habits continue to highlight the weakness that's the QB play out in Boulder.

The Seat is Getting Hotter for Deion Sanders

Colorado coach Deion Sanders stands on the field as the team warms up before a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Colorado Buffaloes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Once again, a Sanders-led team has lost five straight for the third time since he took the job in 2023. And Sanders is in season four with Colorado.

Sure, Sanders has built a strong following and brand in Boulder. However, he's aware CFB is a win-now business. And the Oklahoma State result now places Sanders as the next name to watch on the coaching chopping block.

Oct 24, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the side lines during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Already, Colorado's conference rival Baylor fired coach Dave Aranda on Oct. 25, despite a 4-3 mark. North Carolina State even fired the winningest coach in program history Dave Doeren nearly 24 hours earlier after losing to Stanford.

But other once floundering programs have shown it can win immediately after a coaching change; a la UCLA with coach Bob Chesney and Oklahoma State with coach Eric Morris. Even Indiana handed teams the new blueprint on how to turn things around quick under coach Curt Cignetti.

Sanders kept his job after the Cowboys game. Yet a loss to Kansas State on Halloween may not guarantee job security.

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