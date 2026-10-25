Deion Sanders Addresses Colorado's Second Half Meltdown vs. Oklahoma State

The Colorado Buffaloes showed carry over from their valiant Oct. 17 effort against Utah. But Oklahoma State blew the game open in astonishing fashion, taking the 57-24 rout on Oct. 24 in Stillwater.

Colorado took a 24-23 lead into halftime, only needing to punt the ball away once during the first half. But quarterback Isaac Wilson fumbled the football on the opening play of the third quarter, and things snowballed from there for CU.

The Cowboys scored in six of their last seven offensive possessions from there, whereas Colorado punted four times and watched Wilson throw an interception. Coach Deion Sanders addressed the meltdown in Stillwater with reporters after the game.

Oklahoma State Loss 'Hurts' for Deion Sanders in Opening Statement

The Oklahoma State Cowboys take the field before a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Colorado Buffaloes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. Oklahoma State won 57-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"This stuff hurts, man. I'm going to try to mask it as much as possible."

"But this stuff hurts. 11 penalties for 84 yards...just totally undisciplined and going tit for tat."

"Offensively, we got it rolling. Second half, weren't able to produce points or stop the opposition."

"Isaac played his butt off. He really did. First half, we played as a unit. But we gave up some things we shouldn't have. Blew some coverages too. Got to do better."

Deion Sanders Addresses the 37 Unanswered Points

Colorado coach Deion Sanders stands on the field as the team warms up before a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Colorado Buffaloes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"We didn't score. We couldn't score in the second half."

"And we couldn't stop them from scoring in the second half. That's the difference in the game."

"I think if we scored like they scored, it would have been a phenomenal outcome. But we couldn't keep up with our opposition."

"That's like adversity man. I just got finished talking to the team about adversity in life. There's going to be people in your family who wrong you, there's going to be people passing away. There's also going to be things you didn't pray for that happens. But you've got to be able to handle adversity. And when adversity hit after halftime, we didn't handle it whatsoever it just snowballed."

On Where Blame Lies for Colorado

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) and wide receiver Wyatt Young (10) celebrate after a touchdown during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Colorado Buffaloes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. Oklahoma State won 57-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"We ain't blaming nobody. That's a team effort and defeat."

"So we can't place blame on one man's lap when we gave up a lot of points and they did a lot of things."

"Passing game was getting the results that we wanted, but we've got to have a balanced attack. If we don't balance it, it's going to end up like it ended. We've got to do better."

Area Where Oklahoma State Exposed Colorado

Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Tre Page III (6) scores a touchdown beside Colorado Buffaloes safety Naeten Mitchell (4) during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Colorado Buffaloes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. Oklahoma State won 57-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"They tested our corners and we didn't do well against the opposition."

"That was one of the first teams [that did that]. So we've been beaten, but not [like that]."

"And this was one of the first teams who really tried our corners just like we tried theirs. So I think both teams were successful. But we weren't successful with our attempts."

Deion Sanders Insists Team Isn't Wavering

Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Ethan Wesloski (32) chases after Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Colorado Buffaloes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. Oklahoma State won 57-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"We're trying. It's not like we're not trying. It's not like we're throwing in the towel and we're not trying."

"Our fan base is phenomenal. You have no idea. I hurt for our fan base. Because I know how bad they want to win and I want to win even as much as I'm here. It's different on the outside, but I;m on the inside and I understand what's transpiring."

"We want to win with all of our might and soul. It's not like we're cornered. We're trying to play a complete game for four quarters."

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