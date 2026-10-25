Five Biggest Winners and Losers of Colorado vs. Oklahoma State

The Colorado Buffaloes suffered another Big 12 defeat on Saturday, this time against Oklahoma State with a score of 57-24. Colorado entered halftime at Boone Pickens Stadium with a 24-23 lead, but a disastrous second half allowed Oklahoma State to pull away and get a win at home.

Despite the lopsided final score, Colorado had a few bright spots, specifically on offense during the first half. Costly turnovers and defensive breakdowns doomed the Buffaloes and things did not pan out the way they were expected.

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) throws a pass during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Colorado Buffaloes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Winners

Isaac Wilson's First Half

Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson showed what Colorado’s offense can accomplish when he can find a rhythm. He threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns in the first half while adding a rushing score as well. Wilson completed 14 of 16 passes before halftime, helping the Buffaloes take a one-point lead into the locker room.

However, Wilson struggled immediately after the break. He lost a fumble on the opening play of the second half then threw two interceptions. Despite those mistakes, his first-half performance offered an encouraging glimpse of his potential and improvement.

Joseph Williams

Colorado wide receiver Joseph Williams was one of Colorado’s most productive offensive players, finishing with eight receptions for 130 yards. His ability to create separation and make plays downfield helped Wilson move the offense against Oklahoma State defense.

Oct 24, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Quinton Hammonds (7) tackles Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) during the first half at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams provided a consistent target throughout the game and demonstrated why he remains an important piece of Colorado’s passing attack. His production was one of the few positives in an otherwise frustrating night for the team.

DeAndre Moore Jr.

Colorado wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. was another bright spot for Colorado’s offense finishing with four receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown in the first half. His 15-yard touchdown reception from Wilson helped the Buffaloes take their 24-23 lead ahead of halftime over the Cowboys.

Oct 24, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Mo Horn (4) tackles Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (3) during the first half at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore's reliability is what stood out against Oklahoma State. Moore’s ability to make plays downfield gave Colorado another stable weapon in the passing game. He surpassed 100 receiving yards by the end of the contest, showcasing his potential to remain a major contributor despite the team’s fall during the second half. While the team suffered this loss, Moore’s production was an encouraging takeaway for the Buffaloes moving forward.

Losers

Colorado’s Defense

Colorado’s defense struggled throughout the game, allowing Oklahoma State to score 57 points and accumulate 598 total yards. Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker threw for 386 yards and four touchdowns, repeatedly finding opportunities through the Buffaloes’ secondary.

Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Justin Bowick (0) runs beside Colorado Buffaloes defensive back RJ Johnson (5) after a reception during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Colorado Buffaloes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. Oklahoma State won 57-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The problems became even more apparent after halftime when Oklahoma State scored 34 points. Colorado struggled to pressure Mestemaker consistently and failed to contain explosive plays both through the air and on the ground as well. Colorado defensive coordinator Chris Marve and his staff will need to go back to the drawing board this week in hopes to become more competitive within the Big 12.

Colorado’s Ball Security

Wilson’s turnovers were especially damaging once Colorado had demonstrated that it could move the ball successfully. His second-half fumble and two interceptions that followed gave Oklahoma State opportunities to seize control of the game.

The Buffaloes cannot afford to waste productive offensive possessions when facing high quality opponents. Much like the past few weeks, Wilson must continue to improve his decision-making which evidently improved for parts of the game against the Cowboys but was not consistent. He has to improve the decisions he makes when under pressure and the rest of the offense needs to help him do better as a whole at protecting the football.

Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback LaDainian Fields (9) is pushed out by Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) after an interception during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Colorado Buffaloes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. Oklahoma State won 57-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s loss to Oklahoma State absolutely featured encouraging individual performances but the same issues kept coming up and there was once again a lack of positive consistency. If Colorado hopes to bounce back the way they were supposed to against the Cowboys, then protecting the football, limiting big plays and finding that consistency needs to be a priority as they prepare for their next matchup against Kansas State.

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