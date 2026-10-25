Five Biggest Winners and Losers of Colorado vs. Oklahoma State
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The Colorado Buffaloes suffered another Big 12 defeat on Saturday, this time against Oklahoma State with a score of 57-24. Colorado entered halftime at Boone Pickens Stadium with a 24-23 lead, but a disastrous second half allowed Oklahoma State to pull away and get a win at home.
Despite the lopsided final score, Colorado had a few bright spots, specifically on offense during the first half. Costly turnovers and defensive breakdowns doomed the Buffaloes and things did not pan out the way they were expected.
Winners
Isaac Wilson's First Half
Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson showed what Colorado’s offense can accomplish when he can find a rhythm. He threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns in the first half while adding a rushing score as well. Wilson completed 14 of 16 passes before halftime, helping the Buffaloes take a one-point lead into the locker room.
However, Wilson struggled immediately after the break. He lost a fumble on the opening play of the second half then threw two interceptions. Despite those mistakes, his first-half performance offered an encouraging glimpse of his potential and improvement.
Joseph Williams
Colorado wide receiver Joseph Williams was one of Colorado’s most productive offensive players, finishing with eight receptions for 130 yards. His ability to create separation and make plays downfield helped Wilson move the offense against Oklahoma State defense.
Williams provided a consistent target throughout the game and demonstrated why he remains an important piece of Colorado’s passing attack. His production was one of the few positives in an otherwise frustrating night for the team.
DeAndre Moore Jr.
Colorado wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. was another bright spot for Colorado’s offense finishing with four receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown in the first half. His 15-yard touchdown reception from Wilson helped the Buffaloes take their 24-23 lead ahead of halftime over the Cowboys.
Moore's reliability is what stood out against Oklahoma State. Moore’s ability to make plays downfield gave Colorado another stable weapon in the passing game. He surpassed 100 receiving yards by the end of the contest, showcasing his potential to remain a major contributor despite the team’s fall during the second half. While the team suffered this loss, Moore’s production was an encouraging takeaway for the Buffaloes moving forward.
Losers
Colorado’s Defense
Colorado’s defense struggled throughout the game, allowing Oklahoma State to score 57 points and accumulate 598 total yards. Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker threw for 386 yards and four touchdowns, repeatedly finding opportunities through the Buffaloes’ secondary.
The problems became even more apparent after halftime when Oklahoma State scored 34 points. Colorado struggled to pressure Mestemaker consistently and failed to contain explosive plays both through the air and on the ground as well. Colorado defensive coordinator Chris Marve and his staff will need to go back to the drawing board this week in hopes to become more competitive within the Big 12.
Colorado’s Ball Security
Wilson’s turnovers were especially damaging once Colorado had demonstrated that it could move the ball successfully. His second-half fumble and two interceptions that followed gave Oklahoma State opportunities to seize control of the game.
The Buffaloes cannot afford to waste productive offensive possessions when facing high quality opponents. Much like the past few weeks, Wilson must continue to improve his decision-making which evidently improved for parts of the game against the Cowboys but was not consistent. He has to improve the decisions he makes when under pressure and the rest of the offense needs to help him do better as a whole at protecting the football.
Colorado’s loss to Oklahoma State absolutely featured encouraging individual performances but the same issues kept coming up and there was once again a lack of positive consistency. If Colorado hopes to bounce back the way they were supposed to against the Cowboys, then protecting the football, limiting big plays and finding that consistency needs to be a priority as they prepare for their next matchup against Kansas State.
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Erin Mulligan is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network . With a passion for storytelling and sports, Erin has covered the NFL, MLB, MLS, PGA events, and college sports for various outlets such as Jersey Sporting News and The Sports Forum. She is a Monmouth University alum where she led an award winning team as the sports editor of the university newspaper. Erin also has her own brand called The Mulligan Minute which consists of a podcast and social media presence surrounding interesting, underdog and second chance stories in sports and fitness. The New Jersey native is a die-hard fan of the New York Giants, Yankees, and professional golf. In her free time, Erin loves spending time with family and friends, and going to the lake and down the shore.Follow Erin_Mulligan23