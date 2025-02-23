Travis Hunter compared to NFL freak by ESPN analyst
After winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy for his electrifying two-way play, Colorado's Travis Hunter is widely expected to be a top-five draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft with some analysts even predicting he could go No. 1 overall.
One of the most intriguing comparisons Hunter has received comes from ESPN's Matt Miller, who likens him to Odell Beckham Jr.
The NFL Draft analyst sees Hunter’s future primarily as a wide receiver, praising his playmaking ability, speed, and burst in space. While Hunter has also excelled as a cornerback, his offensive upside is what draws comparisons to Beckham, a former first-round pick who took the NFL by storm early in his career.
Beckham’s legacy in the NFL is well-established. Over his 11-year career, he has amassed nearly 8,000 receiving yards and 60 total touchdowns, dazzling fans with his acrobatic catches and explosive athleticism. His ability to dominate one-on-one matchups and make difficult plays look routine helped him become one of the league’s most feared offensive weapons.
Hunter’s skill set mirrors many of Beckham’s strengths. In his Heisman-winning 2024 season, he recorded 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 16 total touchdowns, demonstrating elite ball skills, natural instincts, and an ability to take over games.
Not to mention, 35 tackles, 11 PDUs, and four interceptions on defense. His talent allows him to make plays in ways that few others can, whether it’s creating separation as a receiver or locking down opposing wideouts as a corner.
While Hunter still has areas to refine—such as his route-running and press release mechanics—his athleticism and competitive fire make him a can’t-miss prospect. If he can translate his college dominance to the NFL, he has the potential to not only justify the Beckham comparison but perhaps even surpass it.