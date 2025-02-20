Why Eddie George believes Travis Hunter could be Titans' next franchise player
Eddie George sees Travis Hunter as a potential franchise cornerstone for the Tennessee Titans, given his rare two-way abilities and elite athleticism.
Hunter, the first two-way player to win the Heisman Trophy since Charles Woodson in 1997, dominated on both sides of the ball in 2024, earning All-American honors as both a wide receiver and a cornerback. His dynamic playmaking ability makes him a unique prospect, and with the Titans holding the No. 1 overall pick, his name is firmly in the discussion.
George, a Titans legend and the franchise’s all-time leading rusher, believes Hunter's skill set could help transform the team.
"With Travis Hunter, you're talking about a generational talent," George told The Tennessean. "I think (the Titans) will figure out what his natural position is going to be. I tend to think it's a little more at corner than receiver, along with some specialty things to get him the ball."
However, George also emphasized that Tennessee must prioritize their biggest needs. Coming off a three-win season, the Titans need foundational players who fit their roster’s structure. While Hunter is undeniably talented, George cautioned that selecting him solely for his star power isn’t enough. "It's definitely important to have recognizable players," he said. "But you've got to ask yourself, does it fit a need? I wouldn't just take a marquee player because he's there."
Hunter’s impact at Colorado, after initially committing to Jackson State under Deion Sanders, proved his ability to change games instantly. His blend of instincts, football IQ, and elite athleticism makes him an enticing prospect.
Whether he plays cornerback, wideeceiver, or both, his NFL team will gain a player with game-breaking potential. Will the Titans make him their franchise centerpiece?