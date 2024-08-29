Travis Hunter explains why some players can't "take the heat" under Coach Prime
The University of Colorado football program, led by head coach Deion Sanders, has been a focal point of attention in college football for two consecutive offseasons. This year, as in the previous season, no program has had more players transferring in than Colorado.
On the flip side, Colorado also leads the nation in the number of players transferring out. This high player turnover has resulted in a team that looks vastly different from the previous year. It's a model similar to NFL free agency and a new part of the game. Although Sanders hasn't yet transformed the Buffaloes into a powerhouse, his program has become one of the most polarizing in the country.
One of the standout players for Colorado is Travis Hunter, a two-way star capable of excelling both at wide receiver and defensive back. "Saucy-T" initially played under Sanders at Jackson State and followed him to Boulder in 2023. He’s one of the players who has a deep understanding of Sanders' coaching style and philosophy.
In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Hunter discussed why some players struggle under Sanders and ultimately leave the program. According to Hunter, many players can't handle Sanders' demanding coaching style, particularly when it comes to criticism and being held accountable.
"They can’t take the criticism," Hunter explained. "They can’t take coaches getting on them. They can’t take not being able to start right off the bat. They think everything is handed to them, and they can’t take how they’re getting treated." He noted that Sanders treats everyone the same, which doesn't sit well with some players who see themselves as bigger than the program.
Despite the departures, Hunter sees the value in staying with Sanders, particularly for players with aspirations of making it to the NFL. He highlighted how Sanders' rigorous expectations help players prepare for the next level. Sanders instills a high standard of discipline in his players, from showing up to meetings 15 minutes early to paying attention to the smallest details. "
Colorado vs. North Dakota State: The history of the Buffaloes and Bison
We already know what we gotta do at the next level since we’re doing it right now in Colorado," Hunter said. He noted that what players experience at Colorado under Sanders will make the transition to the NFL feel like "a walk in the park."
While Sanders’ impact off the field is significant, Hunter acknowledged that Colorado still has room for improvement on the field. Reflecting on the 2023 season, He also explained the importance of winning close games. "We’re right there. We just gotta finish those games," Hunter said. Colorado's record could have looked much different had they been able to close out games they lost by seven points or fewer.
As the Buffaloes enter their second year under Sanders and move into the Big 12, all eyes will be on them. Their journey continues with a Thursday night kickoff against North Dakota State, marking the start of a new chapter in the Coach Prime era.