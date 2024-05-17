Trent Hood commits to Colorado's 2024 recruiting class
Coach Prime and the Buffs added another two-way player to the 2024 recruiting class on Friday.
Trent Hood made it official and announced he would be Boulder Bound. The 5-foot-11, 230-pounder spent time at running back and linebacker at Central High School (Phenix City, Ala.). He was a Second-Team All-Defensive selection in Alabama's 7A last year. One of the productive "worker bees" with 75 tackles (11.5 for loss), two sacks and an interception in Central's 2023 state title run.
Hood will join two of his relatives at Colorado. Former Auburn cornerback Colton Hood and his brother, Brandon, committed to the Buffs last month. Believe it or not, Coach Prime set an FBS record with six sets of siblings on the roster going into the 2024 season. The Hoods, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, Jaylen and LaJohntay Wester, Destin and Keaton Wade, Kaleb and Kole Mathis, and Chidozie and Chijioke Nwankwo. To say there will be a family affair at the foot of the Flatirons is an understatement.
Colorado now has 56 incoming players (Transfers, recruits, walk-ons) in this year's class, according to 247Sports. The majority have come out of the portal with the Buffs making up a lot of ground after losing 42 players since the portal re-opened last month. It was the biggest turnover in the nation without a head coaching change.