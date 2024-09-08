WATCH: Colorado's Shedeur Sanders takes targeting blow vs. Nebraska
Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders took a blow to the head by Nebraska linebacker Mikai Gbayor with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter. The targeting call was clearly noticeable, but upheld by the officials after further review.
Sanders came back and eventually threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to LaJohntay Wester three plays later. Colorado's first touchdown of the game with Nebraska 28-10 late. The Buffs "Grown" QB has struggled to find any consistency in the rivalry game, with 244 yards and a pick-six at the goal line in the first quarter. It's a stark difference from last week with Sanders going off for 445 yards and four touchdowns against North Dakota State.
Colorado is 5:39 away from having a four-game winning streak snapped in the series against Nebraska. The Buffs haven't lost to the Huskers in over 6,000 days going back to when they were both in the Big 12.