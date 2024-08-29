What Deion Sanders said about Colorado's matchup with North Dakota State
As Colorado prepares to open their season tonight, they are facing one of the top FCS teams in the country, North Dakota State. Deion Sanders understands the challenge that awaits his Buffaloes team and is fully aware of the Bison's rich football tradition and history of success. During his coaches' show on Wednesday, Sanders expressed his respect for North Dakota State, comparing them to some of the top high school football teams he faced while coaching in Texas.
“They are a winning tradition of a school that plays football,” said Sanders. The Bison’s long-standing success is noteworthy. He drew an analogy to the high school football scene in Texas, where the presence or absence of a track around the field often signaled the seriousness of the football program. For Sanders, North Dakota State represents that kind of no nonsense football culture, where excellence is a constant expectation.
North Dakota State's record speaks for itself. Before moving to the FCS level in 2004, the Bison already had eight Division II national titles under their belt. Since then, they’ve become one of the most dominant programs in all of college football, regardless of division. From 2011 onward, North Dakota State has claimed nine FCS national championships, including an impressive five-peat from 2011 to 2015 and a three-peat from 2017 to 2019. They added another title in 2021, completing a nearly unmatched run of success at the FCS level.
Over the last 13 seasons, the Bison have compiled a staggering 172-19 (.901) overall record. They’ve had three undefeated seasons, in 2013, 2018, and 2019, further solidifying their reputation as a powerhouse. Although they suffered their first loss in a national championship game in 2022 against South Dakota State, North Dakota State remains a strong opponent with a proven track record of success.
Despite being a division below Colorado, the Bison present a significant test for the Buffaloes. Sanders knows that his team will need to be at their best to secure a win. “They’re detailed. They’re not gonna beat themselves,” Sanders said. He explained the importance of preparation and execution, noting that Colorado will need to go out and take the victory if they hope to start their season with a win.
The Buffaloes must be ready to assert their dominance early. North Dakota State has a history of pulling off upsets, and if Colorado isn’t careful, they could be the Bison’s latest victim. Colorado welcomes NDST into Folsom Field for the non-conference affair on Thursday night (8 p.m. ET/ TV: ESPN).