Where Colorado landed in college football bowl projections after Week 6 chaos
Week 6 of the college football season brought disappointment to the SEC in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. This shakeup caused a shift in the latest bowl game projections for the Colorado Buffaloes.
Coach Prime's squad needs two more victories to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2020. While there are no New Year's Six offerings for the Buffs, there are some intriguing projections in three different states. Here are four possible postseason matchups going into the second half of the season.
247Sports' Bud Crawford
Sun Bowl
Georgia Tech vs. Colorado
The Yellow Jackets and Buffs preview a future non-conference meeting?
Action Network's Brett McMurphy
LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk
Boise State vs. Colorado
A trip to SoFi with the Hollywood light shining bright on Prime and Co.?
ESPN's Kyle Bonagura
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Kentucky vs. Colorado
An SEC opponent on the books for Colorado to end the season on a high note? Also, a return to Vegas, which could become Shedeur Sanders' first NFL home.
ESPN's Mark Schlabach
DirecTV Holiday Bowl
SMU vs. Colorado
Two programs who've seen better days but trying to get back in the conversation?
Deion Sanders and the Buffs are riding a strong 4-1 record and coming off a bye week. It was a busy yet relaxing week in Boulder and beyond. Shedeur Sanders attended a Las Vegas Aces playoff game, fueling speculation after meeting up with Raiders owner Mark Davis. However, he has business to take care of with Colorado coming off a three-game winning streak and preparing for a key matchup against No. 18 Kansas State.