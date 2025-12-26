Why Colorado Defensive End Arden Walker Will Find An NFL Opportunity

Following three strong seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes, defensive end Arden Walker now has his complete attention on the upcoming NFL Draft.

Walker formally declared for the draft via social media on Thursday, joining three now-former teammates in wide receiver Sincere Brown, long snapper Kameron Hawkins and offensive lineman Zarian McGill. Of those four, Walker's resume should give him the best chances of reaching the NFL.

A Colorado native and the son of all-time great CU defensive tackle Arthur Walker, the younger Walker began his college career with the Missouri Tigers before transferring to Boulder. He closed his three-year run at Colorado with 91 total tackles, including 12.5 for a loss, eight sacks and a safety.

Equally notable, Walker stepped up as one of coach Deion Sanders' top leaders throughout his final season at Colorado.

"Black and gold runs in my veins, and obviously, the impact that my father had on me," Walker said before the season. "He's been a coach forever for me as well, so I think some of these leadership roles and the aspects he's preached to me my whole life, I feel like now it's really on display and being able to help my guys. Of course, I'm back in my home state and playing for Colorado. It's like, man, you can't really beat it."

Unfortunately for Walker, Colorado won only three games this past season, and he totaled five fewer sacks/tackles for loss than the year prior. Regardless, all signs point to Walker earning an NFL opportunity this spring, whether via the draft or as a free agent.

Projecting Arden Walker's NFL Future

If former Colorado defensive standouts BJ Green II, Shane Cokes and LaVonta Bentley can serve as comparisons, Walker will likely either sign an undrafted free-agent contract immediately after the draft or earn a rookie mini-camp invite.

Strong pass rushers are certainly gaining value in the NFL, but not even Green (7.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss at Colorado in 2024) could sneak into the seven-round draft. After totaling similar or greater numbers with the Buffs, Green signed an undrafted free-agent contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Cokes and Bentley received rookie mini-camp invites.

Walker, at least for now, would likely be grateful for an undrafted free agent contract.

“I really want to take it to the next level, so I’ve got to continue to keep stepping up, no matter what it is — pass rush, playing the run," Walker said earlier this year. “If I do my part and make sure that we get the wins that we need to, I think the exposure and by making the plays that come to me, I feel like it’s completely where I need to be."

Thank you to the University of Colorado and University of Missouri for the opportunity to pursue my academic and athletic career! And a special thank you to ⁦@DeionSanders⁩ and ⁦@CoachDrinkwitz⁩ 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/MWQRhG1Uga — Arden Walker 🎉 (@walker_arden) December 25, 2025

The 2026 NFL Draft is set for April 23-25 in Pittsburgh.