Where ESPN has Shedeur Sanders projected to go in latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders' late-season surge seemed to kill any hope of landing Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft. With Sanders widely projected as a top-two pick, Las Vegas' improved draft position made it appear that they had missed out on their chance to secure him. However, recent projections suggest that Sanders could still fall to the Raiders, despite the odds.
ESPN's Matt Miller recently released a two-round mock draft, and to the surprise of many, he had Sanders landing in Las Vegas at No. 6 overall. Miller pointed to Sanders' previous offseason work with Raiders minority owner Tom Brady as a potential connection that could influence the selection. Additionally, the Raiders already have foundational pieces on their roster, including star tight end Brock Bowers and elite defensive end Maxx Crosby, but they lack a franchise quarterback to lead their offense.
Beyond Brady’s influence, there are additional connections between the Sanders family and the Raiders organization. Crosby was a former roommate of Deion Sanders Jr. and has close ties to the Sanders family.
Additionally, Las Vegas’ new offensive coordinator, Chip Kelly, has a long-standing relationship with Coach Prime. Kelly once had Shedeur Sanders at a camp during his days at Oregon, and after helping Ohio State win a national championship as offensive coordinator, he could be the right coach to develop Sanders at the next level. First-year Raiders head coach Pete Carroll would also bring a wealth of experience to help mold the young quarterback.
The biggest question is whether Sanders would actually slip to No. 6. The Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants all have quarterback needs, but Miller projects that only the Giants will select a signal-caller, opting for Miami Hurricanes standout Cam Ward. With the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars not in the market for a quarterback at picks No. 4 and 5, the door could open for the Raiders to take Sanders.
Las Vegas has not selected a quarterback in the first round since their infamous pick of JaMarcus Russell in 2007. The franchise is desperately searching for a long-term answer after a season spent rotating between Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell.
If Sanders falls into their lap, the Raiders could finally have their franchise quarterback for the future. However, other quarterback-needy teams, like the New York Jets, could still shake things up by trading up to secure him.
Sanders is coming off an exceptional 2024 season in which he threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while completing 74 percent of his passes. His elite playmaking ability, leadership, and ties to key figures within the Raiders organization make him a compelling target for Las Vegas. Whether the Raiders can land him or not, Sanders’ draft stock will be one of the most talked-about storylines leading up to April.