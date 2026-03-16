Colorado Buffaloes National Title Betting Odds Before NCAA Tournament
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The bracket for Women’s March Madness is officially set, and the Colorado Buffaloes now know the challenge that awaits them in the NCAA Tournament. Coach JR Payne and her program enter the field as a No. 10 seed with a difficult path ahead.
Colorado will begin the tournament against No. 7 seed Illinois on Saturday, March 21. As per ESPN Analytics, the Buffaloes have only a 31.4 percent chance of winning and are +3.5 underdogs in the game.
After the bracket was finalized Sunday evening, Colorado’s national title odds were listed at +50000 on FanDuel Sportsbook.
This is indicative of the tough task that the Buffaloes face in the tournament. However, the team has shown that it is capable of matching up well with tough teams when it is playing well.
A first-round upset will give Colorado the momentum that it needs to prove its worth among the tournament teams. However, for Payne and the Buffaloes, their journey will not be easy, but March Madness has a way of rewarding teams that get hot.
Can Colorado Pull Off a Cinderella Run?
The odds of the Buffaloes putting together a championship run seem like a long shot. While March Madness is a time when truly anything can happen, the chances of Colorado making a serious run in the tournament remain low.
Still, their ability to compete with top teams shows they can’t be counted out entirely.
With impressive wins over Kansas and Baylor in the Big 12, the Buffaloes have proven themselves as a talented team that won 22 games and could make plenty of noise if they click at the right time.
Figuring out a win against the Fighting Illini is the first step in a deep playoff run for the Buffaloes.
If Colorado can topple Illinois, it would be a start toward defying the long odds stacked against them. Each victory would chip away at the underdog narrative, showing that even the steepest March Madness odds aren’t always predictive.
Can the Buffaloes Start Their Run by Beating Illinois?
Although the Fighting Illini are favored, this does not mean much once March rolls around. Since both teams are so evenly matched, Payne and Colorado have every reason to believe that they can pull off the upset on Saturday.
Colorado will have to come out ready to go and play their best basketball from the opening tip.
The Buffs will have to hold off Illinois sophomore forward Berry Wallace, who averages 18.4 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from three. She can literally dominate a game if Colorado doesn’t come out ready to go in the beginning of the game.
It will be huge to hold off Wallace from the opening tip in their chances to pull off the upset. A good start will give the Buffaloes the boost that they need to pull off the upset.
A good defensive performance and good execution on offense from the opening tip will give the Buffaloes a good chance to start off March Madness on a positive note.
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Tom Gorski is a beat reporter covering the Colorado Buffaloes On SI. A Northwestern Medill graduate, Tom has been featured on Sporting News, Yahoo, CBS Sports and other major publications. He covers a range of college and professional sports with a focus on in-depth analysis, insightful reporting, and storytelling that connects fans to the teams. Gorski also is a columnist for Notre Dame on SI and writer for the Charlotte Hornets On SI. With a deep passion for college football and basketball, he delivers engaging content that combines sharp analysis and firsthand coverage across digital platforms.Follow ThomasGorski33