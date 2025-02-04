Browns fans chant 'Save Us, Shedeur' on live TV after Myles Garrett requests trade
A group of passionate Cleveland Browns fans has made their voices heard, gathering outside the team’s facility in protest on Monday night while chanting, “Save Us, Shedeur!” and blasting Shedeur Sanders’ song Perfect Timing.
The demonstration, fueled by frustration over the team’s disappointing 3–14 season, underscored the growing connection between the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback and the Browns ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The protest took place on the same day that Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett formally requested a trade, sending shockwaves through the franchise. With Garrett's potential departure and the Browns' desperate need for a franchise quarterback, the demand for Shedeur Sanders to come to Cleveland has reached a fever pitch.
Shedeur himself acknowledged the moment on social media, calling the fan-driven movement “legendary.” His reaction only added to the speculation that he could be Cleveland’s target with the No. 2 overall pick.
Meanwhile, his father, Deion Sanders, has notably refrained from discouraging the link between his son and the Browns. Though Coach Prime has previously hinted that he would steer Shedeur away from certain NFL teams, he has taken no public stance against Cleveland.
In fact, Deion recently liked an Instagram post featuring Browns general manager Andrew Berry’s comments from the Senior Bowl, where Berry dismissed concerns that the elder Sanders would interfere with the team’s draft plans.
Browns legend doubts Deion Sanders' influence, Shedeur not a 'can’t-miss' QB in 2025
“Shedeur is a phenomenal player, and we have a lot of respect for him,” Berry told Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. “I don’t anticipate any outside influence affecting our decision-making process.”
The Browns have positioned themselves to make their future quarterback comfortable, promoting Bill Musgrave to quarterbacks coach. Musgrave’s history as a former NFL quarterback and his past connection with Deion Sanders as 49ers teammates in 1994 could help build trust between Cleveland and the Sanders family.
However, the Browns' decision isn't set in stone. Miami quarterback Cam Ward remains a strong contender for the No. 2 pick, adding intrigue to the team’s draft plans. Whether or not Shedeur Sanders ultimately lands in Cleveland, the message from Browns fans is loud and clear—they believe he is the answer to their franchise’s