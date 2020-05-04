Which Buff are CU fans most excited about?

With no spring ball, the withdrawals have been real.

The football season may be up in the air but that does not mean there is no excitement for the 2020 season.

The Colorado Buffaloes will have a new coach at the helm and a new offensive coordinator, although he is a familiar face.

They also bring one of the best and most talked-about recruiting classes in recent memory.

And, most importantly, there will be a new Ralphie leading the Buffaloes onto the field for the first time in 12 years.

So there are lots to be excited about this football season.

BuffsCountry wanted to find who CU fans are most excited about. So we did it the only way we know how. A twitter bracket.

BuffsCountry reached out to the Twittersphere and asked for nominations and then ranked the nominations 1-16 based on how many times they were nominated and how many likes they got.

Here are the rankings:

1. The new coaching staff

2. K.D. Nixon

3. Nate Landman

4. Mustafa Johnson

5. Ralphie VI

6. Brendon Lewis

7. Ashaad Clayton

8. Tyler Lytle

9. Jaren Mangham

10. Jason Harris

11. Daniel Arias

12. Mark Perry

13. Brenden Rice

14. Kanan Ray

15. Antonio Alfano

16. Carson Wells

And just like that, the bracket was created.

Hop on Twitter, find @bychasehowell and his most recent tweets if you want to participate in the voting.

First-round polling will end at midnight mountain time on Sunday evening. Second-round will begin on Monday morning.