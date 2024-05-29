Will Sheppard ready for his final stand with Coach Prime and Colorado
Deion Sanders and the Buffs rely heavily on quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way player Travis Hunter, but there is one transfer who is making noise early.
Will Sheppard has not received enough attention since committing to the Buffs in mid-December. The former Vanderbilt wide receiver arrived in Boulder after the spring practice period, which limited his initial exposure.
Despite this, his track record in the SEC over the past three seasons speaks volumes about his potential impact. With the Commodores, Sheppard amassed over 2,000 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns, showcasing his ability to perform at a high level against top competition. His career-best season came in 2022, when he recorded 776 receiving yards and further solidified his reputation as a reliable target.
At 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, Sheppard brings both size and experience to Colorado’s deep receiving corps. His impressive physical attributes, combined with his proven production, make him a "prime candidate" to secure a starting role this fall. The addition of Sheppard to the roster offers Sanders a new and formidable weapon in the passing game. If the two can quickly establish chemistry, it could elevate Colorado's offense to new heights.
If they can achieve this, Colorado’s passing offense has the potential to be one of the most explosive in college football, with Hunter leading the charge in what's expected to be his final year in Boulder.
Sheppard's situation is no different. He'll be looking to improve his NFL Draft stock over the course of his senior campaign.