Ahead of the Colorado Buffaloes' fall camp, wide receivers coach Jason Phillips has retired, according to coach Deion Sanders.

His departure signals a shift in mindset at the receiver position. After a 3-9 season, coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are taking chances and creating drastic change in order to turn the program around.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos head coach Deion Sanders (right) with wide receivers coach Jason Phillips against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

JPhil retired my brother! We go way back to playing together with the Falcons. I love him to life and he’s coached over 25 years man. I’m proud of him and he blessed us and they’re 5 recs that played for CU in NFL camps right now. https://t.co/L6xwZkvKvD — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) August 4, 2026

"JPhil retired my brother! We go way back to playing together with the Falcons. I love him to life and he's coached over 25 years man. I'm proud of him and he blessed us and they're 5 recs (receivers) that played for CU in NFL camps right now," wrote Sanders onto social media.

As referenced by the Colorado coach, Phillips arguably had more success than any position coach in Boulder with receivers like Jimmy Horn Jr., LaJohntay Wester, and Travis Hunter all selected in the NFL Draft.

His ability to evaluate also helped Colorado land a talented wide receiver room for the 2026 season, but his exit will have some changes.

Why Jason Phillips’ exit signals a new mindset

Phillips was a long-time coach who possessed an old-school mindset when it came to his receivers. This was mainly the case in his mindset when it came to how his receivers blocked. Rather than training his receivers to block well with drills or film, he insisted that it was more of a mental skill than anything else.

“Blocking to me is a ‘want to,’” said Phillips in August of 2025. “We don’t do any drills for it, to be quite honest with you. To me, that’s internal.”

However, the blocking from the Buffs’ receivers in 2025 left more to be desired. Colorado struggled to find any success in screen passes or the run game, and the poor blocking on the exterior by Phillips’ receivers was a major contributor.

What Rashad Davis will change for the Colorado Buffaloes

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos graduate assistant Rashad Davis (left) alongside head coach Deion Sanders against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Former inside receivers coach Rashad Davis is set to take over for Phillips. While he hasn’t spoken on if his mindset when it comes to blocking will be different, he seems to fit offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ offense.

Marion’s scheme utilizes its receivers more similarly to how Davis has coached them. As the inside receivers coach, he trained them on quick route running and utilizing their skills to create plays after the catch. That is what Marion’s offense calls all of its receivers to do, so with Davis at the helm of the room, they can turn into scheme fits during fall camp.

The Colorado Buffaloes’ new-look receiver core

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s been clear throughout the offseason that Colorado has been pursuing scheme fits at receiver. They brought in San Jose State Spartans transfer Danny Scudero, Miami University Redhawks transfer Kam Perry, Texas Longhorns transfer DeAndre Moore Jr. and Sacramento State Hornets transfer Ernest Campbell. All of whom have proven their abilities in the slot, making them adaptable to the ‘Go-Go’ offense.

The acquisition of these players further explains Phillips’ departure. They are all somewhat undersized, but possess tremendous speed and agility. They’ll need to work on their blocking in fall camp, and Davis seems like the perfect man to build the group into what it needs to be.

His promotion to Phillips' former role signals that Colorado is all in on Marion and his scheme. While a change of the guard so close to the season may be worrying for some fans, it also signals an exciting new generation of coaches at the helm of Colorado’s program.

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