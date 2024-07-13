Deion Sanders headlines 2024 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game
Fresh off an appearance at Big 12 Media Days in Las Vegas, Deion Sanders makes his return to the baseball diamond. The only player to be featured in a Super Bowl and World Series will descend upon Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, for the Major League Baseball All-Star festivities starting this weekend.
A highlight of these festivities is the 2024 MLB Celebrity Softball Game, set to take place on Saturday, July 13. The game has become a beloved part of the All-Star celebrations, offering fans a chance to see their favorite celebrities and athletes from other sports take the field in a fun, laid-back environment.
Deion Sanders throws shade at rival QB over EA Sports College Football 25 ratings
This year's lineup includes a mix of stars from various backgrounds. Sanders is the biggest name, along with former Dallas Cowboys wide receivers Terrell Owens and Dez Bryant, and MLB Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez who are among the athletes.
The game will also feature entertainment personalities such as Marcello Hernández from "Saturday Night Live" and actress Tiffany Hadish. Mega country music artist Kane Brown will bring his charm to the event, while softball legend Jennie Finch will showcase her skills, adding a touch of authenticity to the softball proceedings.
The Celebrity Softball Game is not the only attraction on Saturday. The annual Futures Game, which highlights many of baseball's top prospects, will also take place. This event provides a glimpse into the future of the sport, showcasing young talent that could soon be making headlines in the major leagues. Together, these events promise a weekend full of excitement, star power, and entertainment.
2024 MLB Celebrity All-Star Game roster
Deion Sanders (Colorado Buffaloes head coach, former MLB, NFL player)
Terrell Owens (Former NFL star)
Tiffany Hadish (Comedian)
Pedro Martínez (MLB Hall of Famer)
Jennie Finch (Softball star)
Kane Brown (Country music artist)
Tyrese Maxey (NBA star)
Terrell Owens (Former NFL star)
Dez Bryant (Former NFL star)
Marcello Hernández (Actor/comedian)
King Bach (Comedian)
Gina Rodriguez (Actress)
Marcello Hernández (Actor)
Eladio Carrión (Latin Grammy-winning rapper)
Myke Towers (Singer & songwriter)
West Wilson (Reality TV star)
Matt James (Reality TV star)
Camille Kostek (Model)
Tyler Toney (Influencer)
Garrett Hilbert (Influencer)
Payo Solis (Vocalist)
Julian Peña Jr. (Drummer)
Foreign Teck (Grammy award-winning producer)
Nelson Vergara (Podcaster)
Lucas Brody (Podcaster)
Bobby Bones (Radio personality)
Dani Austin (Influencer)
Nicky Cass (Influencer)
Kieron Pollard (Professional cricketer)
Natasha Watley (Softball star)
Lauren Gipson (WCWS champion)
The 2024 MLB All-Star Celebrity Game with be on Saturday, July 13 at 8:45 p.m. ET. It will be one of the first events of the weekend. The 2024 MLB Draft, which kicks off Sunday, before Monday's Home Run Derby and Tuesday's All-Star Game from Globe Life Field.