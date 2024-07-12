Deion Sanders throws shade at rival QB over EA Sports College Football 25 ratings
Deion Sanders expressed his dissatisfaction with the recent EA Sports College Football 25 top 100 player rankings, specifically regarding his son Shedeur Sanders and Georgia quarterback Carson Beck. Both players were given a 93 overall rating, with Shedeur ranked as the No. 1 quarterback and Beck as No. 2, despite their close rankings. Deion Sanders questioned how his son could be tied with another player, given Shedeur's impressive performance last season.
Sanders had a commendable season, but was sacked 52 times. However, he completed 69.3% of his passes for 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns against three interceptions in his first year at the Power Five level. Despite leading Colorado to a 4-8 overall record and a 1-8 finish in the Pac-12, his individual performance was notable. In contrast, Beck, in his first season as a starter, completed 72.4% of his passes for 3,941 yards and 24 touchdowns against six interceptions, leading Georgia to a 13-1 record, with their only loss against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.
"I don't know nothing about that video game," Deion Sanders said this week at the Big 12 Media Days. "I am not a video game guy. I love video games, but I'm a real game guy. You guys talk about ratings and rankings; I don't know about that stuff. I'm just trying to figure out how Shedeur can be tied with another person. How did that happen?"
Coach Prime also voiced his disagreement with EA Sports not rating wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter as the top overall player. Hunter, ranked No. 6 with a 95 overall rating, was positioned behind several other players, including Michigan cornerback Will Johnson and LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell. Sanders argued that Hunter, being one of the best receivers and defensive backs in college football, should be the top-rated player. He highlighted Hunter's potential to be one of the top picks in the NFL Draft, emphasizing his impeccable performance and versatility on the field.
"How can Travis not have the highest score on the game when he's arguably the best receiver and the best defensive back in college football?" Sanders said. "So, how can you not be the number one rated guy, period? I don't understand that either... (Shedeur and Travis) could be No. 1 and No. 2 in the NFL Draft. Based on need and desire, they could be No. 1 and No. 2. I don't see any flaws, if there's any flaws, in their games. They don't give a darn about that, though. They want to win."
Travis Hunter had an outstanding season, earning the title of preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and having the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy among non-quarterbacks. His stats were impressive, with 50 tackles and three interceptions on defense, and 57 receptions for 721 yards and five touchdowns on offense, averaging 116 snaps per game.
Coach Prime's remarks underscore his belief in the talent and potential of both Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, questioning the criteria used by EA Sports in their player rankings. His comments highlight the ongoing debate about the evaluation and recognition of player performance in college football.