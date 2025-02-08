Deion Sanders ready to 'stand on business' against NFL teams Shedeur won't play for
The 2025 NFL Draft is still months away, but the conversation surrounding Shedeur Sanders has already taken off, thanks largely to his father, Deion Sanders.
With the Super Bowl yet to be played, the pre-draft chatter is only beginning, but Deion’s comments during Super Bowl week have ensured that his son’s name stays in the spotlight. From dismissing the idea of Shedeur falling past No. 8 in the draft to revealing he has a list of teams he prefers his son avoids, Deion has set the stage for a potentially dramatic draft process.
On The Dan Patrick Show, Deion candidly admitted there are multiple teams he wouldn't want Shedeur to play for, likening it to not wanting to watch certain teams on TV. His reasoning? His deep knowledge of the NFL and its inner workings. Deion, a Hall of Fame cornerback and current Colorado head coach, has extensive connections in the league and claims to understand what goes on "behind the curtain."
Rather than publicly calling out undesirable teams, Deion plans to handle things privately, meeting with teams behind closed doors to express concerns. This approach is far more diplomatic than outright dismissing organizations, a move that could damage Shedeur’s draft stock.
“I would meet with them behind closed doors,” Sanders told Patrick. “I would not call them out. I would not put them on front street and talk about their organization because people work too hard to make it right instead of a guy like me ignorantly saying something wrong. I would meet with them privately and talk about my concerns so we can have an understanding.”
However, there is still the possibility of an Eli Manning-style standoff if Deion believes a team isn’t the right fit. While the NFL's current CBA makes it harder for a player to force a move, Deion's influence shouldn't be underestimated. He has already met with teams, though he remained vague about which ones and how many.
The potential landing spots include the Titans, Browns, Giants, Raiders, Jets, and Saints—each in need of a quarterback, each with its own level of dysfunction. As the draft nears, expect Deion and Shedeur to remain at the center of the discussion.