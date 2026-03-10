Colorado Buffaloes Set to Host Multiple Four-Star Recruits in Boulder

Even with spring camp underway for the Colorado Buffaloes, recruiting hasn’t slowed down for coach Deion Sanders and his staff. The program is already turning its attention toward the 2027 recruiting class, with several visits scheduled.

Colorado is expected to host seven 2027 recruits in Boulder over the next two weekends. It marks one of the program’s first major recruiting pushes of the cycle as the staff works to build early relationships with top prospects.

Here is the list of recruits, per Colorado insider Justin Tuck:

Four-star offensive lineman Jackson Roper

Four-star linebacker Baroc Willis

Four-star defensive back Gabe Jenkins

Four-star wide receiver Khalil Taylor

Four-star offensive lineman Kelsey Adams

Three-star running back Kylan Bobo

Wide receiver Mason McClure

Sanders and his staff are also expected to host 2028 quarterback Luke Rubley, though it’s unclear which weekend he will make the trip to Boulder. The visit gives Colorado an early chance to get in front of the young quarterback.

The recruiting cycle is still in its early stages, but visits like these can leave a lasting impression on recruits. Over the next two weekends, Sanders and his staff will look to build relationships and generate early momentum on the recruiting trail.

Deion Sanders Should Make Khalil Taylor a Top Recruiting Priority

Not only are the Buffaloes showing strong interest in a top recruit like Taylor, but they're also doing so at a position that desperately needs youth. Colorado’s top wide receivers—Danny Scudero, Kam Perry, and DeAndre Moore Jr.—are all experienced playmakers.

The problem is that none of them will be around in the long term. The program also lost Omarion Miller this offseason, making it even more important for Sanders and his staff to bring in young offensive talent.

That’s where Taylor comes in. He has the potential to become Colorado’s top receiving threat and a cornerstone at the position.

Landing Taylor wouldn’t just add talent to the roster, but it could give the Buffaloes a long-term solution while providing an immediate weapon in Brennan Marion’s offense. His skill set and versatility make him a perfect fit to help Colorado’s passing game thrive for years to come.

If Sanders wants to build a lasting foundation for Colorado’s offense, Taylor has to be at the top of his recruiting board. Missing out on a player with his talent and upside could leave the Buffaloes scrambling for a long-term solution at wide receiver.

Why Jackson Roper Could Be Deion Sanders’ Most Attainable Target

The Buffaloes have struggled at times to flip hard commits during official visits, and four-star recruits have been tough to sway consistently. Still, Jackson Roper could be one of the most attainable targets for Sanders.

Roper, a four-star recruit from Englewood, Colorado, less than an hour from Boulder.

If he wants the chance to stay close to home and play for a high-profile, respected coach like Sanders, Colorado is firmly in the mix. The program also has a clear need on the interior offensive line, which could mean opportunities for early playing time.

According to 247Sports, Roper is ranked the No. 9 interior offensive lineman nationally, No. 164 overall, and the top recruit in Colorado. He seems like a perfect fit for the program—and the program is a perfect fit for him.

If Sanders makes Roper a priority, Colorado could land a top in-state talent ready to contribute right away. Bringing him in would fill a key need up front and provide a chance for early snaps.

It would also send a message to other local recruits that the Buffaloes are serious about building a competitive program.

