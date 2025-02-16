Deion Sanders says 'chasing a bag' is the biggest mistake for players
Deion Sanders has long been a vocal advocate for teaching young athletes the importance of focusing on their game rather than chasing money.
On a recent episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Sanders sat down with Gillie and Wallo to discuss the evolving landscape of college football, particularly with the influence of social media, NIL deals, and outside distractions. He emphasized that many young players are making the mistake of prioritizing money over development, a mindset that can ultimately be detrimental to their long-term success.
Sanders’ primary message was clear. "The first mistake they make is chasing the bag. Chase the game. The game got the bag. Don’t chase the bag. The bag ain’t got the game." His philosophy is rooted in the belief that financial success follows greatness, not the other way around.
NIL deals have given young athletes access to unprecedented amounts of money, but many lack the financial literacy to manage it effectively. As Sanders pointed out, young athletes who receive large sums of money without understanding financial responsibility are at risk of squandering it.
He stressed that players should focus on finding programs that prepare them for life, not just offer lucrative deals. He wants his players at Colorado to develop discipline, accountability, and responsibility, skills that extend beyond football. The message is one he has reiterated throughout his coaching career: greatness brings money, not the other way around.
While athletes may be focused on football during games and practices, Sanders warned about the dangers that lurk outside the sport. Wallo shared a story about women looking to attach themselves to young athletes for financial gain, and Sanders expanded on that by discussing another group—so-called “agents” who try to latch onto players even before they reach college.
These individuals promise to maximize NIL earnings but often take advantage of players who lack financial education. Sanders questioned why a high school player would need an agent taking a large cut of their earnings when the money is temporary and fleeting.
Sanders concluded by reinforcing his mission at Colorado, which is l to develop players beyond the field. Even as his own sons move on from CU, he remains committed to coaching as a father figure, ensuring that his players leave with more than just football skills. He believes in shaping young men who are prepared for life beyond the game, an approach that sets Colorado apart.
For Sanders, winning isn't just about football—it's about building character, discipline, and long-term success.