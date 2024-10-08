Deion Sanders to host talk show 'We Got Time Today' on Tubi
Deion Sanders is taking on a new venture, expanding his presence beyond sports and into media with the announcement of his new talk show 'We Got Time Today'. This show, premiering on Tubi, is set to run for 20 hour-long episodes, with new installments dropping weekly starting in November, according to Complex.
Joining Sanders as co-host is Rocsi Diaz, known for her previous work on '106 & Park' and 'GMA3: What You Need to Know.' Together, Sanders and Diaz aim to bring authentic, lively conversations to the screen, with a focus on engaging topics that resonate with audiences from all walks of life.
“This show is about tapping into the CULTURE,” Sanders said “We’re going to LAUGH, DEBATE, INSPIRE and most importantly, we got time to TALK LIFE into our viewers while keeping things 100. I couldn’t do this with anyone else except for THE Rocsi Diaz, who I’m sure will keep me on my toes, and of course my friends over at Tubi, who I’ve been a BIG fan of for a long time now.”
Produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, the Emmy-winning team behind projects like 'A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop,' We Got Time Today promises to tap into "the culture" through a mix of humor, debate, inspiration, and candid discussions. As Sanders emphasized, this show is about having “REAL conversations” and addressing a wide range of topics, from lighthearted fun to more serious matters. His goal is to speak truth all while maintaining a high level of authenticity.
Diaz is equally excited about the collaboration, noting that both she and Sanders have unique perspectives that will help drive the conversations forward. She expressed her eagerness to explore both fun and serious topics, always keeping it “100” with their audience.
For Tubi, 'We Got Time Today' represents a significant addition to its growing lineup, continuing the platform’s rise as a strong competitor in the streaming world. With its unique free streaming model, Tubi has recently climbed up the subscription rankings, making Sanders' addition a timely and high-profile move.