How Deion Sanders went from 'Prime time' to Coach Prime
Deion Sanders appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Sunday night to discuss the origins of his iconic "Prime Time" persona and his impactful career. He shared that the moniker "Prime Time" was given to him in high school, but he took it to another level by using it as a brand.
Early in his career, Sanders strategically sought out financial data about NFL defensive backs, helping him understand his potential value. This foresight and business-minded approach allowed him to maximize his opportunities and build a lasting legacy.
Coach Prime also touched on his ability to captivate audiences before the era of social media. His charisma and knack for staying in the spotlight enabled him to retire his mother from working, a personal achievement that continues to motivate him. Sanders revealed that he even scripted his interview responses during his playing days, demonstrating the intentionality behind his public image.
One of the most heartfelt moments of the interview was when Colbert showed a picture of Sanders walking his sons, Shilo and Shedeur, onto the field on Senior Day at Folsom Field. Coach Prime admitted that this moment was deeply emotional, as it marked the last game he would ever coach his sons, who are now preparing for NFL careers. Reflecting on this, he emphasized the importance of cherishing such milestones and the unique bond he shares with his children through football.
Coach Prime also explained the motivation behind starting his youth football program. Frustrated by the inadequate coaching his sons received at a young age, he decided to take matters into his own hands. His goal was to teach not only Shilo and Shedeur, but also other young players the proper way to play the game. This decision reflects his commitment to excellence and his desire to instill the values of hard work and discipline in the next generation.
Sanders also offered advice to NFL prospects, warning them not to get caught up in speculation about draft positioning. He noted that teams often downplay their interest in players, hoping they’ll still be available when it’s their turn to draft.
This advice is particularly relevant to players like Travis Hunter, projected as the top overall pick, and Shedeur, who is widely considered one of the best quarterbacks in the upcoming draft.
Coach Prime’s appearance underscored his influence not just as a coach but as a cultural icon who has shaped football on and off the field.