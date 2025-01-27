Deion Sanders makes a statement at Shrine Bowl practice
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders made a special appearance at Shrine Bowl practice on Monday, showing support for his former players, including his two sons, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders. With six Buffaloes players in Dallas for the prestigious college All-Star game, Sanders appeared proud of the strides his players have made throughout the week.
Shedeur Sanders, the Buffaloes' star quarterback and projected top-five NFL Draft pick, has opted to skip practices and not participate in Thursday’s game. Despite this, Shedeur has been the talk of Shrine Bowl week after meeting with the three teams holding the top picks in the draft. His decision to preserve himself for the game reflects his focus on preparing for the next level, where his skill set and football IQ continue to draw national attention.
Shilo Sanders, who spent much of his senior year recovering from injuries—including shoulder surgery and a broken forearm suffered in Colorado’s game at Nebraska—looked sharp during drills. His return to form has been promising, demonstrating his resilience and readiness to compete at the professional level.
Defensive back Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig has also been making waves, wearing a green dot on his helmet, a designation for defensive play-callers. CSR’s steady improvement at Colorado under Coach Prime’s guidance has bolstered his draft stock, and his leadership on the field has been evident throughout the week.
Among the offensive players, wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr., Will Sheppard, and LaJohntay Wester have each had standout moments. Wester, in particular, has shined, consistently creating separation from defenders and making highlight-worthy catches. His performance this week has helped distinguish him as one of the top receivers at the event.
Coach Prime seemed to enjoy watching his players thrive on the field. His presence underscored the close relationships he has built with his athletes and his dedication to their development beyond college football.
The 2025 East-West Shrine Game is set for Thursday, January 30, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with coverage airing on NFL Network. As the event approaches, the Buffaloes’ representatives are making their mark, and their performances could solidify their futures in the NFL.