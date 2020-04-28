Karl Dorrell received his first verbal pledge from a high school prospect since taking over as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Allan Baugh, a defensive end out of St. Thomas Aquinas (Colo.), has committed to Colorado.

He now joins Cherry Creek (Colo.) receiver Chase Penry on the 2021 commit list.

Dorrell’s son, Chandler, attended St. Thomas Aquinas, which is a football powerhouse in the state of football. They are contenders at the national level every single year and won the GEICO National Championship this past season.

“Obviously Colorado has a connection to St. Thomas, (head coach Karl) Dorrell’s son went to St. Thomas Aquinas,” Baugh told BuffsCountry earlier this month. “So they know our school very well. So we were one of the first schools they contacted about players, 2021, and my name came up and I got a call from Coach Wilson and he extended the offer.”

The 6-foot-3, 255-pounder has quickly built a strong relationship with defensive line coach Chris Wilson and apparently trusts the coaching staff enough to go ahead and commit without ever visiting.

“I really like coach Wilson,” Baugh said. “He's talked to my parents and stuff and it's been really solid conversations. Good guy, it’s not all about football for him. It's all about just making you a better person, better man and preparing you for life. So I really dig it.”

Baugh told BuffsCountry earlier this month that he’s looking for a school where he could thrive academically and actually prioritized some of the service academies early on. He has since started receiving interest from other Power-5 schools.

This could be the start of a long-term pipeline at the Florida high school powerhouse.