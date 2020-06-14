CU Buffs in the top five schools for offensive lineman Austin Barry

Bada-bing bada-boom the Colorado Buffaloes made another list of top schools.

Three-star offensive lineman Austin Barry released his top five schools on Sunday.

The Colorado Buffaloes made the cut.

The other schools include Utah, Cal, UCLA and Arizona State.

The Buffaloes were the second power five school to reach out with a scholarship offer. Washington State was first. UCLA and Utah weren't long after Colorado and then Cal quickly followed suit of its Pac-12 rivals.

At 6-foot-6, 260-pounds, Barry already has really good size although he will have to put on weight over the next few years. His arms appear to be very long on tape.

Barry debuted on the 247Sports rankings as a three-star prospect and top 85 in the state of California. He is also a top 85 offensive tackle in the country on 247Sports.

The big offensive lineman is receiving lots of interest from schools nationally and some bigger schools could join the fold soon. He did say his recruitment is still open despite releasing his top schools.

He is being recruited by offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue and is also hearing from some of the other coaches.

Barry is a standout academic scholar as well. He has over a 4.0 GPA and wants to study engineering in college. Colorado tends to have an advantage with prospective engineering students depending on what particular field they are interested in.

According to an interview with 247Sports, Barry was actually the one that reached out to Rodrigue after doing research about CU's engineering program. Rodrigue then got in contact with Barry and liked his film enough to reach out with an offer.