The CU Buffs Have a Chance with Tucker

Chance Tucker may not have the greatest last name but there is a lot of mutual interest between him and the Colorado Buffaloes.

If he played at a more prominent school out west, he might be on more schools’ radars. But he’s been on cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin’s radar for a while and Martin reached out with Tucker’s first Power-5 offer.

“The first time I talked to (Martin) was when he was at the University of Arizona,” Tucker said. “And after he moved to Colorado, I was in contact with him again and I had a great conversation with him and that's when he offered me.”

Tucker has a blossoming relationship with Martin and really likes the way he relates to players.

“He's a very relatable person, you know?” Tucker said. “Not to mention him and my dad went to the same high school. And also I used to watch him when he coached at UCLA so I knew about him. He has a similar mindset to me, like a dog mentality.”

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder plays on both sides of the ball and has been listed on some recruiting services as a wide receiver. But his most likely fit at the next level, and where most schools are recruiting him including Colorado, is at cornerback.

I would say my heart is on the defensive side as far as playing cornerback and safety,” Tucker said. “But just this recent year I played all cornerback. I did play safety as a sophomore and I loved it too. I love coming up in tackling and making physical plays, but I also love to lock up receivers as a corner.”

He has received offers from East Carolina and Boise State over the last two days. He is one of those guys that would have seen a greater rise in his recruitment had schools been able to visit for in-person evaluations.

His height is legit and he was really productive as a cornerback during his junior season at Encino Crespi (Calif.), totaling 58 tackles and three interceptions.

Tucker has also been competing in track during his high school career and continues to get faster and faster. He competed in the 200-meter and 400-meter dash his first two years and this past season he added the 100-meter to his repertoire.

He only got to run in one track meet and ran the 100m in 10.97 seconds. He believes he could have improved that number to around 10.7 had the season lasted longer.

Tucker has been hearing from Oregon and Arizona as a couple of schools that haven’t yet offered. He is interested in the Ivy schools and a few of the Mountain West schools are standing out at this point.