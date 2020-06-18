BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

CU Buffs to add wide receiver to 2020 roster

Chase Howell

The Colorado Buffaloes added more depth to their football roster on Wednesday. 

Wide receiver Michael Harrison announced he will be joining the CU Buffs as a preferred walk-on. 

"Beyond blessed to announce that I will be continuing my football career at the University of Colorado as PWO," Harrison tweeted out. "Thank you to the coaching staff for giving me an opportunity to play at the next level and everyone who has supported me during this process."

Harrison is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound receiver out of St. Ignatius in San Francisco (Calif.). 

He is a dual-sport athlete having also participated in track and field. 

According to athletic.net, he excels in the long jump and triple jump competitions. He holds a 20-foot, 2-inch record in the long jump and 40-foot, 2.5-inch in the triple jump. 

On his HUDL film, he reported a 4.69 40-yard dash time. 

On the football side of things, the one offer he reported on his Twitter account was from the University of Puget Sound, a Division III school in Washington. 

Looking at the film, it appears he has a good understanding for how to use deception to get himself open when running routes. He doesn't have elite speed but he has enough at the high school level. 

Harrison shows great body control when going up for catches and has a knack for catching the ball away from his body. 

He understands how to use his body to protect himself from defenders when going up for the catch. 

He plays out of the slot the majority of the time on his highlight film which is interesting for a big-body receiver but offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini must love his versatility. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Da'Veawn Armstead Names CU Buffs in Top Nine

Three-star cornerback Da'Veawn Armstead released his top nine schools on Wednesday, and the Colorado Buffaloes made the cut.

Chase Howell

"Some Things You Don't Forget": CU Buffs on Mike Gundy using a racial slur against them in 1989

31 years later, the story of Mike Gundy allegedly using racial slurs towards Colorado Buffaloes football players is more relevant than ever.

Chase Howell

From Cajun to Granola: Mitch Rodrigue is adjusting to a new way of life

Offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue has only ever lived in the south so there's been a bit of a culture change since he moved here over a month ago. But he likes not sweating on walks.

Vinay Simlot

Ideal 2021 Recruiting Class: Offense

The Colorado Buffaloes have identified most of their 2021 recruiting targets so we take a look at what an ideal class would look like and who they would need to land.

Chase Howell

by

bchaase9

Four-star QB Clay Millen took his own visit to Boulder

Despite the recruiting dead period and the ban on face-to-face contact with the coaches, Clay Millen took a visit to Boulder and toured it without seeing the coaches.

Chase Howell

Mike Gundy has officially apologized

Chase Howell

What in the world is going on with Jordan Berry?

The three-star defensive tackle is the only member of the 2020 recruiting class that has not reported for voluntary workouts.

Chase Howell

Can Laviska Shenault Jr. break some records during his rookie season?

Chase Howell

Weekly Offer Tracker: Targeting a couple of safeties

As the 2021 offer tracker nears its end, the CU Buffs coaches have continued to stay aggressive on the trail. This past week, they have targeted two ballhawking safeties.

Chase Howell

Three CU Buffs on College Football Hall of Fame ballot

The ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame was released and Tuesday and three forever Buffs are on it.

Chase Howell