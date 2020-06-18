CU Buffs to add wide receiver to 2020 roster

The Colorado Buffaloes added more depth to their football roster on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Michael Harrison announced he will be joining the CU Buffs as a preferred walk-on.

"Beyond blessed to announce that I will be continuing my football career at the University of Colorado as PWO," Harrison tweeted out. "Thank you to the coaching staff for giving me an opportunity to play at the next level and everyone who has supported me during this process."



Harrison is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound receiver out of St. Ignatius in San Francisco (Calif.).

He is a dual-sport athlete having also participated in track and field.

According to athletic.net, he excels in the long jump and triple jump competitions. He holds a 20-foot, 2-inch record in the long jump and 40-foot, 2.5-inch in the triple jump.

On his HUDL film, he reported a 4.69 40-yard dash time.

On the football side of things, the one offer he reported on his Twitter account was from the University of Puget Sound, a Division III school in Washington.

Looking at the film, it appears he has a good understanding for how to use deception to get himself open when running routes. He doesn't have elite speed but he has enough at the high school level.

Harrison shows great body control when going up for catches and has a knack for catching the ball away from his body.

He understands how to use his body to protect himself from defenders when going up for the catch.

He plays out of the slot the majority of the time on his highlight film which is interesting for a big-body receiver but offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini must love his versatility.