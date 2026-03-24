Colorado Basketball's Latest Commitment Reveals Potential Transfer Portal Strategy

The Colorado Buffaloes landed a commitment from power forward prospect Goc Malual from the NBL in Australia. As a member of the Sydney Kings, currently the first-place team in the league, Malual has played in limited action in Australia's professional league.

Impact of Goc Malual's Commitment

The transfer portal for college basketball does not open until after the national championship game in the NCAA Tournament, but some athletes have already announced their intentions to enter the portal once it opens in April.

Mar 3, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Isaiah Johnson (2) reacts to a play against the Utah Utes by guard Josiah Sanders (5) during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

While Colorado coach Tad Boyle is expected continue to recruiting international, high school, and transfer prospects to keep the Buffaloes program moving along, the addition of Malual could signal how the coaching staff feels about retaining key pieces like freshman guard Isaiah Johnson, junior guard Barrington Hargress, or even sophomore forward Sebastian Rancik.

A solid core has been built with Johnson, Hargress, Rancik, and junior forward Bangot Dak, and keeping that group intact is arguably the biggest offseason priority for Colorado. With the Buffaloes using resources to land Malual out of the NBL, the team might be preparing for a slower transfer portal cycle.

Goc Malual's Scouting Profile

Malual projects as a developmental prospect who can contribute early as a defender and rebounder, primariliy. With the Australian national team in the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup in 2025, Malual averaged 4.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, appearing in seven contests.

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle reacts in the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at the CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

An experienced international player is nothing new for the Buffaloes with Rancik competing for Slovakia in two FIBA tournaments while in high school. Rancik averaged 5.9 points and 2.8 rebounds per game as a true freshman, but his production increased to 12.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game as a sophomore before his season was cut short by injury.

Before his time with the Kings, Malual shined with the Sydney Comets in the NBL's developmental league, specifically the NBL1 East. In seven games with the Comets, Malual averaged 10.6 games and 7.6 rebounds in seven games.

Standing at 6-9, 207 pounds, Malual's uses his height and athleticism as his biggest strengths. A product of Savannah Pride, a youth basketball organization in Australia, Malual has been honing his skills to match his frame.

His highlight tape shows a strong finisher on offense who likes to play above the rim and a quality shot blocker on defense. Active on the offensive and defensive glass, Malual also seems to ooze potential in the post.

Jan 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes assistant coach Nate Tomlinson against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When announcing his commitment decision, Malual specifically shouted out Buffaloes assistant coach and director of player development Nate Tomlinson, a former point guard for Coloardo and a fellow Australia native. Tomlinson actually played in the NBL after graduating from Colorado in 2012, and his role could be key in the development of Malual:

"Glory to God as I proudly announce my commitment to Colorado. Grateful to Coach Boyle, Coach Tomlinson, and Sean Tribe for their belief in me and for giving me the opportunity to grow and elevate my basketball journey," Malual wrote in his post.

Colorado's season is not quite finished as the Buffaloes are set to participate in the College Basketball Crown starting on April 1 against the Oklahoma Sooners.