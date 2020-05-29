BuffsCountry
CU Buffs included in top ten schools for Desoto's Byron Murphy

Chase Howell

The Colorado Buffaloes have made another top schools list on Thursday.

This time, from highly-rated three-star defensive lineman Byron Murphy II.

Tho other schools include Georgia, Illinois, Mississippi State, Baylor, Memphis, Minnesota, Houston and SMU. 

Murphy hails from Desoto (Texas), the high school alma mater of Laviska Shenault Jr., K.D. Nixon and Josh Jynes. 

Murphy is rated as an 89 on 247Sports, meaning he's right on the verge of a four-star recruit. He's ranked as No. 20 defensive tackle in the nation and the No. 48 recruit in Texas regardless of position. 

He has reported a total of 19 offers including 13 power five programs. Colorado was one of the first to offer.

Many of those offers came during the most recent spring evaluation period. 

The 6-foot-1, 290-pounder excelled during his junior season with the Desoto Eagles. He totaled 90 tackles including 12 of them for loss and five and a half sacks. He also added four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown. 

He was an AP Class 6A first-team all-state selection in the state of Texas. 

There is no clear leader in his recruitment although it is assumed the Texas schools and Georgia are heavily involved. There hasn't been much smoke in his recruitment connecting to Colorado. The previous staff was recruiting him and offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini has built a relationship with Murphy. 

247Sports Texas recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks had this to say about Murphy, "Murphy has become a coveted defensive line prospect in this 2021 class thanks to his explosiveness and disruptive traits at the line of scrimmage."

