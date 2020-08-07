BuffsCountry
Hodgkins and Schalk shining for CU Buffs during summer events

Chase Howell

Kirsty Hodgkins is the top player on the Colorado Buffaloes women's golf team going into her (super) senior season.

She would have been a senior last season but it was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic and she was subsequently granted an extra year of eligibility.

As one of the top college golfers returning, Hodgkins received an invite to the U.S. Women's Amateur played in Rockville (Md.) this past week. She was the only Buff to be invited. 

She shot +1 (73) and  +4 (76) in the two rounds of stroke play qualifying to earn herself the No. 52 seed in the round of 64.

Hodgkins lost to USC Trojan Alyaa Abdulghany 4&2 in the opening round. Abdulghany is one of the top women's amateur golfers in the world and has already advanced to the quarterfinals. 

The fact is, she has now proven that she compete with the college golfers in the nation and she will have a chance to show it during her final season with the Buffs. 

And it appears some reinforcements are coming. 

Hailey Schalk is one of the most accomplished junior golfers to choose to attend CU. 

The incoming freshman has already played in a professional event this season and recently won her last American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) event. 

Schalk won the AJGA Junior at Southpointe Presented by Dick's Sporting Goods on Thursday. 

The Colorado native shot +6 to win at the 5,669-yard Southpointe Golf Club. She opened the tournament with a 2-under 70 and +8 over the next two days was good enough to get the win. 

"This was a nice way for Hailey to end her junior career with a win at the national level," CU women's golf head coach Anne Kelly told CUBuffs.com. "Now she moves to the college level and we are excited to have her join at CU."

Schalk and Hodgkins will be the headliners but they also have some significant depth with Kelsey Webster having a very successful summer and most of their roster returning. 

