2026 Zurich Classic Full Field: Rory McIlroy out, Brooks Koepka in at Team Event

One week a year, the PGA Tour mixes things up.

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is Buddy Week (or close to it) on Tour, when individual stroke play is shelved in favor of a team format. It’s the one time outside of Ryder and Presidents Cups when you see Tour pros playing alternate shot and better-ball.

But you won’t see many of the top players you’d see in those international competitions.

The Zurich is squeezed on the schedule after the Masters and signature-event RBC Heritage and before two other signatures in the new Cadillac Championship and Truist Championship (with the PGA Championship then after that), so the field is motley one.

For example, 48-year-old Geoff Ogilvy, the 2006 U.S. Open champion, is playing with fellow Australian Cam Davis. Ogilvy hasn’t made a start on Tour since the Puerto Rico Open in March 2024.

Jonathan Byrd, another 48-year-old, is teaming with Chez Reavie. Byrd has one other Tour start this season, Reavie has none.

Zurich was blessed the past two years with the star-studded team of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, who won in 2024 and finished T12 last year. McIlroy, now a two-time Masters champion, is sitting this one out but in his place is another multiple-major champion in Brooks Koepka.

The defending champion team of Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak return, as do 2023 winners Nick Hardy and Davis Riley.

They’ll all take on TPC Louisiana, a 7,425-yard par-72 Pete Dye design which gives up plenty of birdies and is home to a number of alligators. So keep an eye out for wildlife among the wild format.

2026 Zurich Classic full field

74 teams

Clark, Wyndham/Moore, Taylor



Fitzpatrick, Matt/Fitzpatrick, Alex *



Koepka, Brooks/Lowry, Shane



Brennan, Michael/Keefer, Johnny



Campos, Rafael/Tosti, Alejandro



Davis, Cam/Ogilvy, Geoff



Dunlap, Nick/Sargent, Gordon



Eckroat, Austin/Thompson, Davis



Finau, Tony/Greyserman, Max #



Garnett, Brice/Hodges, Lee



Gerard, Ryan/Ford, David



Griffin, Ben/Novak, Andrew



Higgo, Garrick/Kuchar, Matt



Horschel, Billy/Hoge, Tom #



Jaeger, Stephan/Suber, Jackson



Kim, Tom/Yu, Kevin



Kirk, Chris/Kizzire, Patton



Malnati, Peter/Knox, Russell



McCarty, Matt/Meissner, Mac #



Mouw, William/Kanaya, Takumi #



Pavon, Matthieu/Couvra, Martin *



Pendrith, Taylor/Hughes, Mackenzie #



Rai, Aaron/Theegala, Sahith



Riley, Davis/Hardy, Nick



Schenk, Adam/Duncan, Tyler



Vilips, Karl/Thorbjornsen, Michael #



Stevens, Sam # /Bauchou, Zach



Schmid, Matti # /Power, Seamus



van Rooyen, Erik # /Bezuidenhout, Christiaan #



Hoey, Rico # /Lipsky, David



McGreevy, Max # /Roy, Kevin #



Smalley, Alex # /Springer, Hayden



Whaley, Vince # /Sigg, Greyson



Cole, Eric # /Lebioda, Hank



Mitchell, Keith # /Snedeker, Brandt



Hubbard, Mark # /Brehm, Ryan



Ramey, Chad # /Lower, Justin



Phillips, Chandler # /Young, Carson



Walker, Danny # /Stanger, Jimmy



Brown, Blades * /Clanton, Luke



Olesen, Jacob Skov * /Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus



Jarvis, Casey * /Ewart, A.J.



Penge, Marco/Wallace, Matt



Reitan, Kristoffer/Ventura, Kris



Parry, John/Brown, Dan



Li, Haotong/Smith, Jordan



Nakajima, Keita/Hirata, Kensei



Blanchet, Chandler/VanDerLaan, John

Smotherman, Austin/Putnam, Andrew



Shipley, Neal/Lamprecht, Christo



Dumont de Chassart, Adrien/Chatfield, Davis



Kang, Jeffrey/Ghim, Doug



Crowe, Trace/Martin, Ben



Dou, Zecheng/Wu, Dylan



Nyholm, Pontus/Svensson, Jesper



Svensson, Adam/Hadwin, Adam



Rozo, MarceloVillegas, Camilo



Hossler, Beau/Ryder, Sam



Fishburn, Patrick/Blair, Zac



Hoffman, Charley/Watney, Nick



Streelman, Kevin/Dahmen, Joel



Griffin, Lanto/Kohles, Ben



Capan III, Frankie/Goodwin, Noah



Kim, Chan/Palmer, Ryan



Higgs, Harry/Paul, Jeremy



Norlander, Henrik/List, Luke



Montgomery, Taylor/Piercy, Scott



Silverman, Ben/Champ, Cameron



Peterson, Paul/Gordon, Will



Skinns, David/Mullinax, Trey



Byrd, Jonathan/Reavie, Chez



Cook, Austin/Dufner, Jason



Hahn, James/Stanley, Kyle



Merritt, Troy/Streb, Robert



* sponsor exemption

# PGA of America section exemption

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