2026 Zurich Classic Full Field: Rory McIlroy out, Brooks Koepka in at Team Event
One week a year, the PGA Tour mixes things up.
The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is Buddy Week (or close to it) on Tour, when individual stroke play is shelved in favor of a team format. It’s the one time outside of Ryder and Presidents Cups when you see Tour pros playing alternate shot and better-ball.
But you won’t see many of the top players you’d see in those international competitions.
The Zurich is squeezed on the schedule after the Masters and signature-event RBC Heritage and before two other signatures in the new Cadillac Championship and Truist Championship (with the PGA Championship then after that), so the field is motley one.
For example, 48-year-old Geoff Ogilvy, the 2006 U.S. Open champion, is playing with fellow Australian Cam Davis. Ogilvy hasn’t made a start on Tour since the Puerto Rico Open in March 2024.
Jonathan Byrd, another 48-year-old, is teaming with Chez Reavie. Byrd has one other Tour start this season, Reavie has none.
Zurich was blessed the past two years with the star-studded team of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, who won in 2024 and finished T12 last year. McIlroy, now a two-time Masters champion, is sitting this one out but in his place is another multiple-major champion in Brooks Koepka.
The defending champion team of Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak return, as do 2023 winners Nick Hardy and Davis Riley.
They’ll all take on TPC Louisiana, a 7,425-yard par-72 Pete Dye design which gives up plenty of birdies and is home to a number of alligators. So keep an eye out for wildlife among the wild format.
2026 Zurich Classic full field
74 teams
Clark, Wyndham/Moore, Taylor
Fitzpatrick, Matt/Fitzpatrick, Alex *
Koepka, Brooks/Lowry, Shane
Brennan, Michael/Keefer, Johnny
Campos, Rafael/Tosti, Alejandro
Davis, Cam/Ogilvy, Geoff
Dunlap, Nick/Sargent, Gordon
Eckroat, Austin/Thompson, Davis
Finau, Tony/Greyserman, Max #
Garnett, Brice/Hodges, Lee
Gerard, Ryan/Ford, David
Griffin, Ben/Novak, Andrew
Higgo, Garrick/Kuchar, Matt
Horschel, Billy/Hoge, Tom #
Jaeger, Stephan/Suber, Jackson
Kim, Tom/Yu, Kevin
Kirk, Chris/Kizzire, Patton
Malnati, Peter/Knox, Russell
McCarty, Matt/Meissner, Mac #
Mouw, William/Kanaya, Takumi #
Pavon, Matthieu/Couvra, Martin *
Pendrith, Taylor/Hughes, Mackenzie #
Rai, Aaron/Theegala, Sahith
Riley, Davis/Hardy, Nick
Schenk, Adam/Duncan, Tyler
Vilips, Karl/Thorbjornsen, Michael #
Stevens, Sam # /Bauchou, Zach
Schmid, Matti # /Power, Seamus
van Rooyen, Erik # /Bezuidenhout, Christiaan #
Hoey, Rico # /Lipsky, David
McGreevy, Max # /Roy, Kevin #
Smalley, Alex # /Springer, Hayden
Whaley, Vince # /Sigg, Greyson
Cole, Eric # /Lebioda, Hank
Mitchell, Keith # /Snedeker, Brandt
Hubbard, Mark # /Brehm, Ryan
Ramey, Chad # /Lower, Justin
Phillips, Chandler # /Young, Carson
Walker, Danny # /Stanger, Jimmy
Brown, Blades * /Clanton, Luke
Olesen, Jacob Skov * /Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
Jarvis, Casey * /Ewart, A.J.
Penge, Marco/Wallace, Matt
Reitan, Kristoffer/Ventura, Kris
Parry, John/Brown, Dan
Li, Haotong/Smith, Jordan
Nakajima, Keita/Hirata, Kensei
Blanchet, Chandler/VanDerLaan, John
Smotherman, Austin/Putnam, Andrew
Shipley, Neal/Lamprecht, Christo
Dumont de Chassart, Adrien/Chatfield, Davis
Kang, Jeffrey/Ghim, Doug
Crowe, Trace/Martin, Ben
Dou, Zecheng/Wu, Dylan
Nyholm, Pontus/Svensson, Jesper
Svensson, Adam/Hadwin, Adam
Rozo, MarceloVillegas, Camilo
Hossler, Beau/Ryder, Sam
Fishburn, Patrick/Blair, Zac
Hoffman, Charley/Watney, Nick
Streelman, Kevin/Dahmen, Joel
Griffin, Lanto/Kohles, Ben
Capan III, Frankie/Goodwin, Noah
Kim, Chan/Palmer, Ryan
Higgs, Harry/Paul, Jeremy
Norlander, Henrik/List, Luke
Montgomery, Taylor/Piercy, Scott
Silverman, Ben/Champ, Cameron
Peterson, Paul/Gordon, Will
Skinns, David/Mullinax, Trey
Byrd, Jonathan/Reavie, Chez
Cook, Austin/Dufner, Jason
Hahn, James/Stanley, Kyle
Merritt, Troy/Streb, Robert
* sponsor exemption
# PGA of America section exemption
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John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World’s Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor’s in journalism from Indiana University.