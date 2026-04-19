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2026 Zurich Classic Full Field: Rory McIlroy out, Brooks Koepka in at Team Event

The PGA Tour's annual two-man team game falls between a number of bigger events, so you'll see some players that you may not have heard from in a while.
John Schwarb|
Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak return to defend their title at the Zurich Classic.
Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak return to defend their title at the Zurich Classic. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

One week a year, the PGA Tour mixes things up. 

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is Buddy Week (or close to it) on Tour, when individual stroke play is shelved in favor of a team format. It’s the one time outside of Ryder and Presidents Cups when you see Tour pros playing alternate shot and better-ball.

But you won’t see many of the top players you’d see in those international competitions.

The Zurich is squeezed on the schedule after the Masters and signature-event RBC Heritage and before two other signatures in the new Cadillac Championship and Truist Championship (with the PGA Championship then after that), so the field is motley one.

For example, 48-year-old Geoff Ogilvy, the 2006 U.S. Open champion, is playing with fellow Australian Cam Davis. Ogilvy hasn’t made a start on Tour since the Puerto Rico Open in March 2024.

Jonathan Byrd, another 48-year-old, is teaming with Chez Reavie. Byrd has one other Tour start this season, Reavie has none.

Zurich was blessed the past two years with the star-studded team of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, who won in 2024 and finished T12 last year. McIlroy, now a two-time Masters champion, is sitting this one out but in his place is another multiple-major champion in Brooks Koepka.

The defending champion team of Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak return, as do 2023 winners Nick Hardy and Davis Riley.

They’ll all take on TPC Louisiana, a 7,425-yard par-72 Pete Dye design which gives up plenty of birdies and is home to a number of alligators. So keep an eye out for wildlife among the wild format.

2026 Zurich Classic full field

74 teams

Clark, Wyndham/Moore, Taylor

Fitzpatrick, Matt/Fitzpatrick, Alex *

Koepka, Brooks/Lowry, Shane

Brennan, Michael/Keefer, Johnny

Campos, Rafael/Tosti, Alejandro

Davis, Cam/Ogilvy, Geoff

Dunlap, Nick/Sargent, Gordon

Eckroat, Austin/Thompson, Davis

Finau, Tony/Greyserman, Max #

Garnett, Brice/Hodges, Lee

Gerard, Ryan/Ford, David

Griffin, Ben/Novak, Andrew

Higgo, Garrick/Kuchar, Matt

Horschel, Billy/Hoge, Tom #

Jaeger, Stephan/Suber, Jackson

Kim, Tom/Yu, Kevin

Kirk, Chris/Kizzire, Patton

Malnati, Peter/Knox, Russell

McCarty, Matt/Meissner, Mac #

Mouw, William/Kanaya, Takumi #

Pavon, Matthieu/Couvra, Martin *

Pendrith, Taylor/Hughes, Mackenzie #

Rai, Aaron/Theegala, Sahith

Riley, Davis/Hardy, Nick

Schenk, Adam/Duncan, Tyler

Vilips, Karl/Thorbjornsen, Michael #

Stevens, Sam # /Bauchou, Zach

Schmid, Matti # /Power, Seamus

van Rooyen, Erik # /Bezuidenhout, Christiaan #

Hoey, Rico # /Lipsky, David

McGreevy, Max # /Roy, Kevin #

Smalley, Alex # /Springer, Hayden

Whaley, Vince # /Sigg, Greyson

Cole, Eric # /Lebioda, Hank

Mitchell, Keith # /Snedeker, Brandt

Hubbard, Mark # /Brehm, Ryan

Ramey, Chad # /Lower, Justin

Phillips, Chandler # /Young, Carson

Walker, Danny # /Stanger, Jimmy

Brown, Blades * /Clanton, Luke

Olesen, Jacob Skov * /Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus

Jarvis, Casey * /Ewart, A.J.

Penge, Marco/Wallace, Matt

Reitan, Kristoffer/Ventura, Kris

Parry, John/Brown, Dan

Li, Haotong/Smith, Jordan

Nakajima, Keita/Hirata, Kensei

Blanchet, Chandler/VanDerLaan, John
Smotherman, Austin/Putnam, Andrew

Shipley, Neal/Lamprecht, Christo

Dumont de Chassart, Adrien/Chatfield, Davis

Kang, Jeffrey/Ghim, Doug

Crowe, Trace/Martin, Ben

Dou, Zecheng/Wu, Dylan

Nyholm, Pontus/Svensson, Jesper

Svensson, Adam/Hadwin, Adam

Rozo, MarceloVillegas, Camilo

Hossler, Beau/Ryder, Sam

Fishburn, Patrick/Blair, Zac

Hoffman, Charley/Watney, Nick

Streelman, Kevin/Dahmen, Joel

Griffin, Lanto/Kohles, Ben

Capan III, Frankie/Goodwin, Noah

Kim, Chan/Palmer, Ryan

Higgs, Harry/Paul, Jeremy

Norlander, Henrik/List, Luke

Montgomery, Taylor/Piercy, Scott

Silverman, Ben/Champ, Cameron

Peterson, Paul/Gordon, Will

Skinns, David/Mullinax, Trey

Byrd, Jonathan/Reavie, Chez

Cook, Austin/Dufner, Jason

Hahn, James/Stanley, Kyle

Merritt, Troy/Streb, Robert

* sponsor exemption
# PGA of America section exemption

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John Schwarb
JOHN SCHWARB

John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World’s Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor’s in journalism from Indiana University.

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