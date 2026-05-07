Michelle Wie West’s Nerves Show in Her First LPGA Event in Three Years 

WEST CALDWELL, N.J. — Michelle Wie West spells her curse words now. Such is the life of being a mom. So when she was asked about how it felt teeing it up in a professional event for the first time in nearly three years, she went into full mom mode.

“I wasn’t nervous going in, and I get to the first tee and I’m like holy s---,” Wie West said, spelling it out. “I was like, ‘wow. The hole all of a sudden looks so small.’ Got to a two-footer and I’m like, ‘I’m not going to hit the hole. No way.’”

As is always the case in golf, when you lack confidence, the results show, especially on the greens.

Wie West hit 37 putts as part of a 10-over 82 that left her near the bottom of the field during the first round of the Mizuho Americas Open at Mountain Ridge Country Club. She made a triple bogey and two double bogeys in her first 11 holes.

Then again, this was her first round since the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open. She’s playing in the Mizuho because she’s the tournament host and wanted a warm-up before she plays in the 2026 U.S. Women’s Open at Riviera. This is her final year of winner’s eligibility for that tournament after winning the 2014 U.S. Open. Her 10-year window was extended by two years due to maternity leave.

If nothing else, this helped her get the nerves out. And her finish to the first round was much better than her start.

“My husband [Jonnie West] was talking me off the ledge the whole round,” Wie West said. “Golf can take you places, and I went places today. But you've got to see the big picture at the end of the day. I'm so proud of what we built here. I feel extremely lucky to have the opportunity to have the space to play today.”

Wie West was even par over her final seven holes. She made two birdies in that span and narrowly missed a third on 18. Her 10-foot putt slipped by the hole.

She was asked if she had a greater appreciation for the level of focus it takes to succeed in a tournament like this after so much time off. She smiled and nodded her head as she answered.

“For sure,” Wie West said. “I feel like I actually practiced really hard, but the amount that you have to be dialed in to compete out here is extraordinary. So I tip my hat to every single one of these players out here that grind week and week out. I think they're amazing.”

Amazing. Now that’s a word you don’t have to spell out in front of the kids.

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