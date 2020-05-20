Jordan Eubanks has flown under the radar as a legitimate Power 5 recruit in the 2021 class.

After a breakout junior season, the 6-foot-2, 200-pounder is no longer a secret.

He tallied 62 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack. Eubanks also had two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

The ballhawk out of Denton (Texas) led Guyer High school to a 6A-DII runner-up finish and a 14-2 record.

On the recruiting front, Eubanks has seen his recruitment blow up this spring. He is now up to 18 offers and 10 of them are from power conference programs.

He recently released his top six and included Colorado, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida State, Michigan State and Pittsburgh.

Eubanks has taken virtual visits with the latter three and enjoyed them all.

He referred to Florida State as his "dream school" growing up and he raved about the coaching staff at Pittsburgh.

Arizona was one of the first schools to offer him while Arkansas has also been recruiting him for a while.

CU only recently joined the mix. Safeties coach Brett Maxie offered Eubanks on Monday.

"I was talking to Coach Maxie for at least two to three weeks," Eubanks said. "So we stayed in touch for a while (before he offered)."

Maxie is doing most of the recruiting and they have started to build a relationship. Offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini has also been involved as he tends to recruit the greater Dallas area.

"Talking to Coach Maxie, he makes it known that a lot of players aren't like me," Eubanks said. "So he really wants me to come to CU and play."

Eubanks has the versatility that is coveted at the next level. He can play in the box or out in the boundary as an outside linebacker or he can play over the top as a ball-hawking safety.

He is a great fit for the STAR position and that's exactly where CU has been recruiting him. He likes the idea of it.

"It's cool because you can pretty much do everything on the field," Eubanks said. "You know, play in space, cover or blitz."

The CU coaching staff has also made him aware that the last person to play that position just went in the third round in the NFL Draft.

Eubanks is looking at schools all over the country and doesn't really have a 'type' of school. He says he's looking at everything the school has to offer.

"Pretty much everything," Eubanks said. "I want to feel at home, I want to be around some good coaches and some good teammates, pretty much the whole scope of it."

He said that Colorado is a place where he really wants to live.