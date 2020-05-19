BuffsCountry
Jordan Eubanks includes CU Buffs in Top Six

Chase Howell

Jordan Eubanks released his top six schools on Tuesday morning.

Despite only recently joining the mix with an offer on Monday, the Colorado Buffaloes still made the cut. 

The other schools in his top six include Arkansas, Arizona, Florida State, Michigan State and Pittsburgh. 

A very diverse list of options in terms of geologically in the United States. 

Eubanks is a 6-foot-2, 205-pound safety. As a bigger guy, he can play down in the box but on tape, he appears to have the range to be able to roam freely in the middle of the field.

He will be a very versatile safety at the next level that could factor in at the STAR position for the CU Buffs, a hybrid of outside linebacker and safety. 

The three-star recruit plays for Guyer High School in Denton (Texas). Safeties coach Brett Maxie is doing the recruiting for the Buffs with some help from his graduate assistant B.J. Johnson. 

As a junior, Eubanks had 62 tackles including four of them for loss and one sack. He also added a pass breakup, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

He also played some on the other side of the ball as a wide receiver and a running back. 

He was a 2019 Texas District 5-6A first-team selection at outside linebacker leading Guyer to a 14-2 record and a state runner-up in Texas 6A D-II.

There are no predictions on Rivals or 247Sports by the recruiting analysts about where he is going to go to school. This recruitment is considered wide open. 

